Welcome aboard: Dumb Buoys Fishing Club has officially opened for business, and the duo are ready for you to dive in. The project of musicians - and best mates - Dan D’Lion and Havelock, they might have no personal connection to the sea but that’s not stopping them. Impressively practiced in nautical wordplay, and dropping metaphors and puns non-stop, the outline for the brilliantly bizarre world they’ve constructed is one that could raise the eyebrow of even the staunchest seafarer.

“We were literally just casting our rods out to see what encapsulated us, just getting in the studio and taking the piss,” laughs Dan. “One of us said something along the lines of ‘Dumb Buoys’, or ‘Fishing Club’, and that threw us into this lane. Then we wrote a whole project where we play these two fishermen; every time we got in the studio, we were dressing up, making it fun, fishing in costumes. We fully submerged ourselves into these characters.

“But then also, we’re integrating real-life problems into the storyline of these two fishermen that we represent at their most exaggerated,” he continues. “There’s a lot of honesty in the story of these two fishermen.” “It was subconsciously a manifestation of our own characters,” Havelock explains further, “but completely exaggerated. It was really helpful to be able to just detach completely and feel really free.”

Being such close friends meant it was incredibly easy to traverse the blurry line between reality and revelry, says Dan. “We’re best mates, so we talk about everything. The narrative between us and what’s going on in each other’s lives just naturally comes out, and we both know exactly what needs to be said when we’re creating music. It’s this brother-from-another-mother thing!”

The Fishing Club - as well as being a way for Dan and Havelock to write about their own lives - is a prime vessel for the pair to push themselves creatively. “We’ve always looked up to artists that fully indulge in conceptual ideas, like Ziggy Stardust or Daft Punk, and use that whole setting to create a universe,” Havelock explains. “But we always thought there was a bit of a gap in terms of the sea thing. Obviously you’ve got ‘Yellow Submarine’, but…”

“It’s uncharted territory!” Dan continues. “There’s so many points in the writing process where we’ve gone, ‘Has anyone ever said this in this way?’ It’s kept it so energetic. Then for us, with our live shows, we’re getting up and doing that like we’ve never done; we both play with bands for our solo projects, and now here we are with a DJ, climbing the speakers. The main thing is just going with our gut.”