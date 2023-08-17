Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album ‘WRECKED’

Thought next month was already the busiest ever for new releases? Well, party-starting tag-team Dumb Buoys Fishing Club have added another to the mammoth pile, with news that their debut, titled ​‘WRECKED’, will be out on 15th September.

They’ve also shared new track ​‘LIFE JACKET’ alongside the announcement, which follows previously-released numbers ​‘FORTUNE TELLER’, ​‘FORMULA’ and ​‘SKELETON TOWN’.

The pair describe ​‘WRECKED’ as ​“a completely unintentional album. What began as a creative experiment, as more and more songs were written it became clear that a distinct, twisted world was being formed. A world that reflects the trials and tribulations of two fishermen with mysterious pasts and uncertain futures. This reflection was a manifestation of what we were going through on a day to day basis. Taking inspiration from the likes of Beastie Boys and N.E.R.D, we wanted to match that same unforgiving energy that these artists embodied whilst establishing our own lane.

Collaborating with like-minded artists, musicians and creatives along the way really helped to elevate the characteristics of the project. We want the collaborative and conceptual nature of the album to create a space in which listeners can truly feel like they are a part of something bigger than just the music! It’s important to us that we immerse the listeners into a visual experience, conveying what Dumb Buoys Fishing Club represents. The enjoyment that we experienced making this record provides an escape for not only us but also for anyone who stumbles across it.”

Listen to ​‘LIFE JACKET’ below.