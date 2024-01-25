Neu Get To Know… The New Eves
Brighton’s immersive, eclectic, folkloric four-piece.
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
The New Eves have been making waves of late, having spent 2023 peddling their distinctive sonic wares around the country supporting the likes of Opus Kink, Avice Caro, and KEG. Part of a notable resurgence in superlative alt-folk artists (Katy J Pearson, Oscar Browne, Bishopskin et al), the quartet incorporate cello, violin, flute, guitar, bass, and drums to weave tapestries of goosebump-inducing harmonies and thought-provoking pastoral motifs. As we eagerly await the arrival of more music to get our teeth into, we caught up with The Eves to learn more about their mystical world.
Who were some artists that inspired you when you first started making music together, and why?
This is actually quite a tricky question to answer, as we weren’t consciously inspired by any particular musicians. When we started playing, it was without expectations and goals. It was more an outlet for ourselves: our excitement, frustration and exploration. And it became a creative eruption.
Something that definitely inspired us was each other. It was a special thing to meet in a rehearsal space as four girls/women. We had been in bands before with guys, but this was very different. It was like we created a new universe (or paradise), without even realising that’s what we were doing. We all have our separate heroes and inspirational sources as well of course, and some overlap. People that take things in their own hands and don’t follow rules are inspiring to us. The DIY thing of ‘anyone can learn to play’ in both punk and folk music that was passed down to our generation has been a helpful ethos to lean on, especially at the beginning.
You're based in Brighton - what do you think of the music scene there at the moment?
Brighton must be doing something right, because there is some great stuff happening here. We are part of a scene where the bands are very supportive of each other and collaborate a lot, which is so nice.
Your music and shows recall aspects of folklore and the pastoral - can you tell us a bit more about the inspirations outside of music which impact your songwriting?
Nina recently looked up the etymology of pastoral and pastor to see what the connection is there and found out that pastor means shepherd, meaning pastoral is anything relating to the shepherd. This makes some hidden sense as we seem to draw inspiration from herding music from different parts of the world. Interesting fact for you there, and also an insight into what interests us!
For us, it feels like the musical inspirations are more subconscious and other inspirations are a lot more intentional. We are definitely inspired by landscapes and folklore, but also literature more widely, art, film, dance, mythology… and of course our own human emotions and experiences. The music we make comes from a furnace where all these things meet, melt down, and are forged into something entirely its own.
“When we started playing, it was without expectations and goals. It was more an outlet for ourselves: our excitement, frustration and exploration.”
What's the best (and worst) advice you've ever been given as a musician?
Best: Keep doing what you're doing.
Worst: You should use the kick drum.
Can you give us a hint of what you've got up your sleeves for 2024?
2024 is looking exciting already - can’t say too much right now, but there is definitely more music coming. We have many big ideas and some great people to work with.
Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner - what are you making?
You enter The New Eves Castle nestled in the mountains. As you enter, you are greeted with a dry martini and led to an elaborately laid table lit by many candles.
This is the menu:
Starter
Borscht and polish dumplings
Main Course
Big stew served with mashed potato, rye bread, gherkins and mustard
Dessert
Heaps of fruit and cheese
Walnut pâté in the shape of a lobster
Honey cake with whipped cream
Everything is served on silver platters and afterwards we retire to the library for coffee and cognac.
You can catch The New Eves this summer at Brockwell Park's Wide Awake all-dayer or on home turf at The Great Escape.
