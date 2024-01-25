Get To Know... The New Eves

Who were some artists that inspired you when you first started making music together, and why?

This is actually quite a tricky question to answer, as we weren’t consciously inspired by any particular musicians. When we started playing, it was without expectations and goals. It was more an outlet for ourselves: our excitement, frustration and exploration. And it became a creative eruption.

Something that definitely inspired us was each other. It was a special thing to meet in a rehearsal space as four girls/women. We had been in bands before with guys, but this was very different. It was like we created a new universe (or paradise), without even realising that’s what we were doing. We all have our separate heroes and inspirational sources as well of course, and some overlap. People that take things in their own hands and don’t follow rules are inspiring to us. The DIY thing of ‘anyone can learn to play’ in both punk and folk music that was passed down to our generation has been a helpful ethos to lean on, especially at the beginning.



You're based in Brighton - what do you think of the music scene there at the moment?

Brighton must be doing something right, because there is some great stuff happening here. We are part of a scene where the bands are very supportive of each other and collaborate a lot, which is so nice.

Your music and shows recall aspects of folklore and the pastoral - can you tell us a bit more about the inspirations outside of music which impact your songwriting?

Nina recently looked up the etymology of pastoral and pastor to see what the connection is there and found out that pastor means shepherd, meaning pastoral is anything relating to the shepherd. This makes some hidden sense as we seem to draw inspiration from herding music from different parts of the world. Interesting fact for you there, and also an insight into what interests us!



For us, it feels like the musical inspirations are more subconscious and other inspirations are a lot more intentional. We are definitely inspired by landscapes and folklore, but also literature more widely, art, film, dance, mythology… and of course our own human emotions and experiences. The music we make comes from a furnace where all these things meet, melt down, and are forged into something entirely its own.

