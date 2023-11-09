Festivals

Young Fathers, Alice Glass, Squid & more announced for Wide Awake 2024

They’ll join the previously-confirmed headliners King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard in South London next summer.

Young Fathers, Alice Glass and Squid are just three of the latest artists who’ve been confirmed to join the line-up of next year’s Wide Awake festival.

The event - which will take place in South London’s Brockwell Park next summer - has confirmed a handful of ace new additions to the line-up including enigmatic duo Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Brooklyn bands Crumb and BODEGA and DJs Ben UFO and Helena Hauff.

They’ll all be joining Aussie rockers - and current DIY cover stars - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who’ll be headlining the festival as part of their huge 2024 world tour.

Wide Awake 2024 will take place on Saturday 25th May, and tickets are on sale via their official website now.

The full line-up is currently as follows.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard || Young Fathers || Alice Glass || Al Lover || Ben Ufo || Bodega || Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul || C.O.F.F.I.N || Crumb || David Holmes || Decius || Eartheater || Etran De L’air || Helena Hauff || Optimo (Espacio) || Squid || The Babe Rainbow || The Dare || Upchuck || Yhwh Nailgun

