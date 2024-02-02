Holly's stay at the old house was the result of an unfolding break-up - the central event around which much of the EP revolves. “It's about moving on, about coming to terms with the end of that relationship", she affirms. "It's sad, but it's also hopeful, because you're realising who you are and what you want in your life. I've always been scared by the passing of time, but now I'm embracing that and feeling at ease with it for the first time in my life.”

Throughout 'Time is Forever', we catch glimpses of Holly's life from that time: 'Beauty Queen', the opening track and first song she wrote for the record, tells a story of a relationship she had as a teenager with someone much older. “That's about a past experience”, she says, “and that song is me reflecting on my younger self. There's a lot of reflecting on the EP. I usually write very personal lyrics just because it's my way of processing things.” The lyrics, with their country adjacent storytelling, tell a disjunctive narrative that shifts throughout the EP; Holly admits that the songs have a chronological order that doesn't follow the tracklisting, which contributes to the almost dream-like state of the music. “Sometimes it's like a premonition: I write these songs and they make sense a week or a month later. Sometimes my subconscious knows before I do.”

Much of the excitement that has sprung around this EP followed the release of 'Suburban House', which features vocals from Lana Del Rey. It comes as no surprise, in particular on this EP, that Lana's music was a big influence on Holly. “I was around 15 when 'Video Games' came out, so that was a pivotal moment for me - both the song itself, and [in terms of] me finding other artists that were inspirational at the time”, Holly explains.

The story of their meeting seems like a fantasy every 15 year old would have about their idol: an unexpected message of support over Instagram turned into a burgeoning friendship, during which Lana hosted Holly in her Los Angeles home and took a liking to her new demos. “The cool thing about her is she doesn't care about numbers, if she likes something that's it”, says Holly. “When I showed her 'Suburban House', she said she wanted to sing on it, and that was it. We went to the studio the week after and just did it, it was quite spontaneous really. It still gives me goosebumps hearing her voice on it.”

