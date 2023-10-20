News

Holly Macve shares ‘Suburban House’ feat. Lana Del Rey

It’s the product of the pair’s DM-formed friendship.

Photo: Chuck Grant

20th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Holly Macve, Lana Del Rey, News, Listen

Yorkshire via Ireland songwriter Holly Macve has today shared ‘Suburban House’, her first collaborative single featuring vocals from none other than Lana Del Rey. Taken from a longer project of Holly’s - due out early next year - the song comes after she reached out to Lana via DM years ago, and the two became friends. Holly then went on to support Lana at her iconic BST Hyde Park show this summer; read our review of the triumphant evening here.

Speaking on ‘Suburban House’, Holly has commented that “I sometimes feel my intuition wrote this song for me. I was temporarily living in a Suburban house from the 50’s, on the outskirts of West London. It was like a time capsule and hadn’t been changed since the 70’s. There was a beautiful old piano there and one day I sat down and the song came to me unexpectedly all at once.

“A few months later I visited Lana whilst in LA and we shared new songs with each other. I played this to her live and that was the start of it becoming a duet. When I first heard her sing the second verse it was like a dream, her voice was just so perfect for the song and heavenly sounding… It goes without saying that I am a huge fan of hers, she’s an inspiration to me in many different ways so when she DM’d me I was pretty shook (to say the least).”

Describing her collaboration with Holly, Lana has said: “Ever since I heard Holly’s music I knew she had one of the most beautiful singing voices in the world. Her flawless, emotional vocals have inspired me over the last six years and I love her songs, and I’m especially proud of featuring on this one.”

Listen to ‘Suburban House’ here:

Play Video
