Holly Macve - Time Is Forever

Reviewer: Jessie Brown

Released: 2nd February 2024

Label: Memory / Believe

While ‘Beauty Queen’ does, admittedly veer closer to her sound than any previous releases, it’s easy to hear from mere seconds of this EP why Holly Macve has found a new friend in Lana Del Rey. They share a similar brand of nostalgic wistfulness, taking well-worn styles from pop decades past and twisting them around narratives no longer unspoken. In Holly’s case, the lush-sounding opener plunges right into its thematic darkness: “I was just eighteen / Days ago I was a child / It was his birthday / 45 years round the sun”. Lana herself pops up on ‘Suburban House’, a sort of flip-side to her own American dreaming, the pair’s voices intertwining hypnotically. It’s the solo ‘1995’ that’s the standout here, though: a ballad in the traditional sense, a driving song in the literal, and with such lines as “Don’t know if it’s the weather or fluoxetine / But lately I’ve been able to remember my dreams” perfectly avoiding becoming pastiche along the way.

