It’s an approach that’s both evident on, and perhaps partially prompted by, her newborn latest ‘Big Sigh’. A collection of ten intricately crafted explorations of the human psyche, the album deals in such existential ideas as the passage of time, loss of innocence, and mental turmoil; in essence, Marika’s got bigger fish to fry than what the press are calling her. “We’re all trying to work out who we are, where we fit - these are the kinds of questions that everyone’s subconsciously, constantly asking themselves," she muses. “I think when you’re a writer or an artist in any way, you’re just putting [those questions] out there for the world to see, which means you have to reflect a lot.”

And if there’s one thing to have happened in recent memory which made reflection essentially unavoidable, it was the near-complete shutdown of the world as we knew it. Marika spent lockdown with her partner Polly (aka electro-pop purveyor Art School Girlfriend), having been dating for only two months prior. On a personal level, the period proved to be happily fruitful - “we were stuck together for ten weeks; I was so glad she was there” - but professionally, the creative well ran dry. “I was very much in a cycle for 10 or 11 years - that hamster wheel of write; record; release; tour," she explains. “So when that came grinding to a halt, I felt the pressure to almost come out of the pandemic with a whole record written.”

Contrary to the popular perception that Covid gave artists the temporal freedom to flourish, Marika instead asserts that “90% of the people I’ve spoken to have said that they completely ground to a halt creatively, because there was no inspiration. There was just a constant hum of stress, which really negates being creative.” With the absence of any new mental stimulation - and a mounting feeling of panic that she had, perhaps, lost her songwriting knack - Marika sought comfort in familiar territory. She describes her ‘Covers’ album, which came out in 2020, as a project which “kept me focused and creative, but without any pressure to form something from nothing. That’s ultimately the hardest part of this job; if you don’t have to write the song, it’s just a jigsaw puzzle, and I love puzzles.”

