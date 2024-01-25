Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more

Latitude Festival have today confirmed a whole host of new names for its 2024 lineup, including indie big-hitters The Vaccines, Future Islands, and Waxahatchee; pop risers Caity Baser, Baby Queen, and Nieve Ella; and Mercury Prize-shortlisted pair Lankum and Jockstrap.

Elsewhere, queen of camp CMAT will be bringing her acclaimed sophomore album ‘Crazymad, for me’ to life on stage, while the iconic Corinne Bailey Rae is set to perform her new LP ‘Black Rainbows’ in full. There’s a bunch of DIY regulars heading down to Suffolk’s Henham Park, too: Marika Hackman and English Teacher will be there, as will our Class of 2024 members Big Special and Antony Szmierek.

Festival goers will also be treated to headliners Kasabian, London Grammar, and Duran Duran, as well as a shed-load of comedy and non-music art performances from the likes of Jo Brand, Rosie Jones, Dr John Cooper Clarke, and many more.

Latitude 2024 will take place from 25th - 28th July, and tickets are on sale now. Check out the full lineup so far below: