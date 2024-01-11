News

Marika Hackman shares final album preview ‘The Yellow Mile

Her imminent LP, ‘Big Sigh’, lands tomorrow.

Photo: Steve Gullick

11th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Marika Hackman, News, Listen

Four years on from her last studio album - 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ - Marika Hackman is gearing up for the arrival of her new LP ‘Big Sigh’ by sharing one final pre-release single, ‘The Yellow Mile’.

Closing the album in stunningly intimate fashion, the track sees Marika strip things back to basics: “I wanted to go back to my roots as a songwriter, me and a guitar, crafted, very immediate”, she has commented.

It’s the latest in a string of recent singles including ‘Slime’ and ‘No Caffeine’, and lands just ahead of the full project - out tomorrow (12th January) via Chrysalis Records. You can dive into our review of the “remarkably relatable” ‘Big Sigh’ online now, and check out ‘The Yellow Mile”s accompanying video below.

Play Video

You can also catch Marika live at a handful of instore dates this month, before she heads out on a more extensive UK and EU tour in the Spring:

JANUARY 2024 INSTORE TOUR
12 Brighton, Resident (instore & signing)^
13 London, Rough Trade East (instore & signing)*
15 Nottingham, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
16 Bristol, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
17 London, Banquet Kingston (instore & signing)^

*band show
^ intimate solo acoustic set

MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
14 Manchester, Canvas
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle upon Tyne, The Cluny
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, Strange Brew
21 London, Hackney Church

APRIL 2024
08 Brussels, Botanique
09 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
11 Berlin, Hole44
12 Hamburg, Molotow
14 Cologne, Artheater
15 Paris, Petit Bain

Get tickets to watch Marika Hackman live now.

Tags: Marika Hackman, News, Listen

Marika Hackman Tickets

Gorilla, Manchester

The Wardrobe, Leeds

The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Concorde 2, Brighton

The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Bristol Strange Brew, Bristol

Hackney Church, London

Latest News

Michelle unveil plans for new EP ‘Glow’

Michelle unveil plans for new EP Glow

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut ‘I Hold Something In My Hand’

Bill Ryder-Jones offers up latest album cut I Hold Something In My Hand

MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track ‘Nothing To Declare’

MGMT unveil cinematic video for new track Nothing To Declare

Paramore set to return with cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’

Paramore set to return with cover of Talking HeadsBurning Down The House’

NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

NYC outfit BODEGA confirm third album Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

In The Studio With… Marika Hackman

In The Studio With… Marika Hackman

Four years on from the raunchy throb of ‘Any Human Friend’, the Londoner is preparing a fourth LP that pulls together the threads of all that’s come before and finds power in the smaller moments.

12th September 2023, 1:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now