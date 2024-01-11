News
Marika Hackman shares final album preview ‘The Yellow Mile’
Her imminent LP, ‘Big Sigh’, lands tomorrow.
Four years on from her last studio album - 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ - Marika Hackman is gearing up for the arrival of her new LP ‘Big Sigh’ by sharing one final pre-release single, ‘The Yellow Mile’.
Closing the album in stunningly intimate fashion, the track sees Marika strip things back to basics: “I wanted to go back to my roots as a songwriter, me and a guitar, crafted, very immediate”, she has commented.
It’s the latest in a string of recent singles including ‘Slime’ and ‘No Caffeine’, and lands just ahead of the full project - out tomorrow (12th January) via Chrysalis Records. You can dive into our review of the “remarkably relatable” ‘Big Sigh’ online now, and check out ‘The Yellow Mile”s accompanying video below.
You can also catch Marika live at a handful of instore dates this month, before she heads out on a more extensive UK and EU tour in the Spring:
JANUARY 2024 INSTORE TOUR
12 Brighton, Resident (instore & signing)^
13 London, Rough Trade East (instore & signing)*
15 Nottingham, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
16 Bristol, Rough Trade (instore & signing)^
17 London, Banquet Kingston (instore & signing)^
*band show
^ intimate solo acoustic set
MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Oran Mor
14 Manchester, Canvas
15 Leeds, The Wardrobe
16 Newcastle upon Tyne, The Cluny
18 Brighton, Concorde 2
19 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, Strange Brew
21 London, Hackney Church
APRIL 2024
08 Brussels, Botanique
09 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
11 Berlin, Hole44
12 Hamburg, Molotow
14 Cologne, Artheater
15 Paris, Petit Bain
Records, etc at
Marika Hackman - Any Human Friend RSD 10" (Vinyl 10 - black)
Marika Hackman - Big Sigh (Cd)
Marika Hackman - Big Sigh (Vinyl LP - black)
Marika Hackman - Big Sigh (Vinyl LP - green)
Marika Hackman - Covers (Cd)
Marika Hackman - Covers (Vinyl LP - clear)
Read More
Marika Hackman - Big Sigh
4 Stars
Remarkably relatable.
10th January 2024, 7:58am
Marika Hackman oozes love on new single ‘Slime’
She's also announced details of an intimate January in-store tour.
8th November 2023, 12:43pm
Marika Hackman announces fourth studio album ‘Big Sigh’
She’s also shared a new single and upcoming UK/EU tour dates.
11th October 2023, 12:20pm
In The Studio With… Marika Hackman
Four years on from the raunchy throb of ‘Any Human Friend’, the Londoner is preparing a fourth LP that pulls together the threads of all that’s come before and finds power in the smaller moments.
12th September 2023, 1:00pm
Popular right now
5 Stars