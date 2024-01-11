Marika Hackman shares final album preview ‘The Yellow Mile

Four years on from her last studio album - 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ - Marika Hackman is gearing up for the arrival of her new LP ‘Big Sigh’ by sharing one final pre-release single, ‘The Yellow Mile’.

Closing the album in stunningly intimate fashion, the track sees Marika strip things back to basics: “I wanted to go back to my roots as a songwriter, me and a guitar, crafted, very immediate”, she has commented.

It’s the latest in a string of recent singles including ‘Slime’ and ‘No Caffeine’, and lands just ahead of the full project - out tomorrow (12th January) via Chrysalis Records. You can dive into our review of the “remarkably relatable” ‘Big Sigh’ online now, and check out ‘The Yellow Mile”s accompanying video below.