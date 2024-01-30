SOFT PLAY, Sprints, Bleach Lab and more to open Bearded Theory 2024

Derbyshire’s Bearded Theory is back for another round this summer, taking place over four days from 23rd - 26th May. The festival has today announced the lineup for its Thursday opening party, which sees the likes SOFT PLAY, Sprints, Bleach Lab and Grandmas House taking to the fields to warm up proceedings.

They join a slew of acts already confirmed for the rest of the weekend, including headliners Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers, Future Islands, and Sleaford Mods. Dotted elsewhere around the site - which boasts two recently added stages - will be landmark punk duo Bob Vylan, Leeds quartet English Teacher, genre-bending collective Ibibio Sound Machine, DIY Class of 2024 inductees Divorce, and many more.

Tickets for Bearded Theory 2024 are on sale now - you can find out more here, and check out the full lineup for both the Thursday opening party and the weekend itself below.