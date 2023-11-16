When the band first started gigging, two thirds of their number (Clari and David) were still living in Hertfordshire. After a show in London, they’d take the train back to the countryside, to return to a different type of audience. “There were fields of cows to play to. They like really horrible noises; I think because it’s loud, they go like…” Clari laughs, moving her head in an animated bovine impression. “It’s the test of whether a track’s punk enough, whether it goes hard enough.”

These days, their wares are being performed solely to listeners of a two-legged kind, but Mary in the Junkyard still like to go hard. They describe ‘Tuesday’ as a song of two halves, with a first portion that’s “tighter and more driving, whereas the end is a real release”. “We like to have tight control of dynamics; pulling it back and then letting go,” notes Clari. Having cut their teeth playing sometimes up to four times a week, the rest of their set has ramped up in energy and confidence too. “We go wild on stage now; we’ve become much less reserved,” says Saya. “There’s a bit in the middle [of new track ‘Ghosts’] where me and Saya howl like wolves,” continues David. “I’m excited to put that out so people know to do it cos at the moment it’s just us when we play…”

“I was listening to some voice notes of the early recordings this morning when I was going through my phone and we sounded like tiny children, which is weird because it was only a year ago,” muses Clari of their rapid progression, as Saya cuts in: “But it’s been a huge year”. “It’s been about five years’ worth of how much you’d normally play shows condensed down into one,” Clari nods. Still fresh enough to be creating with a winning sort of wide-eyed enthusiasm, but now seasoned enough on the stage to have the clout to back up the buzz, it’s a combination that feels primed to place Mary in the Junkyard in 2024’s spotlight.