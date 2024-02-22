Iceland Airwaves 2024 confirms Shygirl, Bar Italia, Mandy, Indiana and more

Iceland Airwaves is marking its 25th birthday in suitably exciting fashion, having just confirmed the first wave of artists set to play the 2024 edition.

Topping this year’s bill is club queen Shygirl, whose 2023 LP ‘Nymph’ saw her shortlisted for the revered Mercury Prize and grace stages the world over. Elsewhere, attendees will be able to catch the likes of London trio bar italia and Manchester boundary-pushers Mandy, Indiana, as well as Belgian dance duo Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, cult experimentalists Opus Kink, and buzzy newcomers mary in the junkyard.

The festival is also primed to continue its celebration of Icelandic talent, with Inspector Spacetime, Úlfur Úlfur, and Klemens Hannigan due to make anticipated appearances in their country’s capital.



Iceland Airwaves 2024 will take place from 7th - 9th November in Downtown Reykjavik, and tickets are on sale now here. You can check out what DIY loved at Airwaves ‘23 and see this year’s current line up below.