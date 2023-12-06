Festivals

Wild Fields announce inaugural 2024 lineup

The Norfolk festival is set to combine sustainability, wellness, and music for a four-day long weekender.

6th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

From the Norwich-based multi-venue fest Wild Paths has sprung the more expansive Wild Fields Festival, a new socially conscious summer event that’s set to take place next year in the grounds of the Raynham Estate (North Norfolk) between 15th -18th August 2024.

Headlining the inaugural Friday night will be 2023’s Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective, while Brighton punks Lambrini Girls will have suitably warmed up crowds with their Thursday evening opening set. Elsewhere, the weekend will see performances from numerous hotly-tipped newcomers, among them FIZZ, Lime Garden, Divorce, and Los Bitchos.

Away from the music, the festival promises an emphasis on sustainability, with travel partners, merch providers, power suppliers and waste management all meeting the organisers’ eco-friendly goals.

Looking ahead to next summer’s celebrations, festival director Ben Street has commented: “We’ve always looked to cultivate a sense of inclusivity, providing safe spaces on site and opportunities for women, ethnic minorities and LGBTQ+ performers. As proud signatories of the 50/50 Key change Pledge we’re committed to shifting the tide within the events industry and providing platforms for a truly diverse range of festival performers.

“Wild Paths is moving out to the countryside and we’re bringing our favourite bands and DJs, some amazing wellness practitioners, chefs, immersive performers and so much more… and everyone’s invited!”

Tickets for Wild Fields 2024 are on general sale now; head to the festival’s website for more information and to check out the full line-up.

