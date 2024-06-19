Despite their different backgrounds (Degraft-Johnson grew up in South London, Lister in Huddersfield), their shared love of Motown and Northern soul immediately proved ripe common ground. Lister explains how his hometown opened his eyes as to why these genres are still so popular in the North. “The North of England has a lot of soul about it,” he suggests. “I’m from a very white place and I think Black music has a draw because it’s unique and it feels like you can live in that world. I love the heart of the music, the honesty, the emotion. That, to me, is genius.”

Degraft-Johnson, meanwhile, found his voice and his love of soul in church. “I didn’t realise how odd it was to go to two different types of [church],” he notes. “My mum’s church was a very different energy to my dad’s. Having both of those sounds was imperative to my ear and it made me explore a lot of different kinds of music.” ‘Volume 1’ is what the pair have to show for their combined passions rolling into one: a project dominated by a sleekness that switches between gospel sounds, soul and soft psychedelics. Within this, Degraft-Johnson’s vocals cut through, establishing him as an engrossing storyteller who uses narrative to reflect deeper into his sense of self.