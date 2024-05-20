Festivals

The Vaccines, English Teacher, LYNKS and more confirmed to play Iceland Airwaves 2024

22 new artists have recently been announced for the festival’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Photo: Emma Swann

20th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Iceland Airwaves has now unveiled the second wave of artists performing at this year’s festival, which is set to take place in Downtown Reykjavík on 7th - 9th November 2024. 

Among the 22 recently announced new names are indie stalwarts The Vaccines, Leeds favourites English Teacher (who are currently in the midst of a UK tour in support of their Top 10 debut album, ‘This Could Be Texas’), and alt-pop provocateur Lynks (who we recently caught up with for our March In Deep digital cover interview). 

Also due to perform in Iceland’s capital this Autumn are Welsh electronic duo Overmono, Amsterdam collective Personal Trainer, punk forces-to-be-reckoned-with Lambrini Girls, and hotly-tipped newcomers MRCY. They join what was an already stacked first wave of artists, including Shygirl, bar italia, Opus Kink and more, as well as an impressive slate of buzzy Icelandic talent. 

This year’s iteration is shaping up to be a particularly special one too, as the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary. You can find out more and grab tickets for Iceland Airwaves 2024 here, and check out the full lineup (so far!) below. 

