“I can’t believe I’ve infected everyone around me," he chuckles. “It's the thing that I do for my career, but it is also the thing I do for fun. So it does lend itself to a workaholic nature that is, to some degree, inherent within me. I’m certainly not the only member of my family who tends towards overworking, but it happens to also be really fun. And that makes it harder to say no.”

‘Strange Disciple’ examines that tumultuous cycle of obsession, beginning its journey with the grand ‘Weak In Your Light’. Upon first listen, it sounds downright romantic: "I’m in love / Weak in your light / And I can’t seem to wash it off / That’s alright." But that’s just the tip of the iceberg of insanity, explains Devaney. Soon, that feeling becomes “when you get fixated on one person, and you find yourself doing anything for that person, or making a fool of yourself for a shred of attention. I always thought that was one of the most powerful feelings throughout my life,” he continues. “It’s that confusion of, I really want this person, but who am I right now? That questioning everything is strong material to try to make art around.”

This dependency is something Devaney has been grappling with continuously, though he generally takes his cue from friends surrounding him. “It can be hard to put a finger on when it crosses the line," he says. "It’s always going to look different to someone on the outside. I feel like my relationship is pretty dependent - we’re around each other all the time - but we love it and our friends seem to love it too. It is something that can get out of hand, but I feel very grateful that I do not feel that way about myself.”

But it’s not just the romantic that Nation of Language tackle on 'Strange Disciple'; Devaney also alludes to the intoxicating power of social media and the news cycle on ‘Too Much, Enough’. “To be able to see everything all the time is probably something that we don’t even know how to reckon with yet. When you have an obsession, the internet knows, and it'll give you more of it and it will dig the hole deeper. That is a pretty frightening thing.” He does concede that “it can work out well - there’s a lot of cool synthesiser stuff on my Instagram! But I also probably don’t need to spend all that time looking at synthesisers. I could actually use the ones right here” - he nods to his kit next to him - “and make stuff instead."

With the 2024 American election looming, perhaps the upcoming Trump media circus was playing on Devaney’s mind? “Yes, definitely," he agrees. "I have a tendency around election seasons to listen to news podcasts that are all saying the exact same thing with different people saying it. Maybe my brain is drawn to speculation; seeing all the ways things could go right and wrong, and what those ramifications could be.”

