Interview Panic Shack: “We took a couple of mini-breaks to focus purely on writing, and let’s just say they were very fruitful”
Ahead of their turn headlining SON Estrella Galicia’s Brighton knees up this weekend, we catch up with Welsh party starters Panic Shack to find out more about what they’ve been cooking up in the studio.
Perhaps more than most, Panic Shack are a band renowned for their live shows - unpredictable, sweaty, and with an irresistible sense of fun, the Cardiff quartet’s gigs have a riotous reputation. And so who better to headline the first Brighton iteration of SON Estrella Galicia’s micro-festival series? After a run of sold-out shows in London, the Spanish beer aficionados are now bringing one of their buzzy cross-cultural showcases to the South coast, and Panic Shack - alongside Brighton locals Plantoid - will be there to ensure the night goes off with a bang.
Ahead of tomorrow night’s gig, we caught up with Panic Shack’s vocalist Sarah Harvey to hear all about the band’s fave tour memories, plans for 2024, and the new music they’ve been busy working on…
It’s been a little while since we last spoke! What’ve you been up to so far in 2024?
So we started the year with some recording, which was class! We’ve been keeping our heads down a bit so far this year and have only played a few shows, but behind the scenes we’re getting some R&R and trying to perfect a long list of Grade A BANGERS.
It’s almost two years on from the release of your debut EP ‘Baby Shack’. Looking back, what do you think the EP taught you as a band, and how do you feel about it now with a little bit of distance?
Well first of all, it’s slow AF - we play all those songs maybe three times the speed these days! But they were our baby songs, hence the name. They’re literally the first songs we ever wrote together; ‘Jiu Jits You’ and ‘Lighter’ were us in our rawest, purest form - if we could ever be pure. Those tracks are what got us out there, and they really sum up that era of Panic Shack. It’s cute to look back on them, but we’re so ready for PS 2.0!
Have you been working on much new material more recently? Should we be expecting any new releases any time soon?
We spent last year gigging non-stop, so finding time to write was a struggle. We ended up taking a couple of weekend mini breaks to focus purely on writing, and let’s just say they were very fruitful. We’re very excited to share what we’ve cooked up - we’re actually in the process of recording currently, so we shall see…
You also got to play a huge variety of shows over the last year; what do you think your favourite part of performing live is? What have been some of your stand-out memories from gigs over the past year?
Ooof, so many things! The unknown element is quite exciting - each time we play, we go out thinking ‘what’s gonna happen this time then? Who’s gonna crowdsurf? Who’s gonna get in the pit? What shots are we gonna have to neck on stage? Will we remember the dance routine?’. The possibilities are endless! Also lately, the crowd have been singing the songs with us and that’s pretty class - I don’t think that’ll ever get old!
Some of our stand out memories include: Emily getting a root canal an hour before stage time while we were on tour in Manchester - that was nuts; playing to a big fat crowd at Glastonbury!; going to Texas (!!!) and playing in a bar called Donns Depot where we had the full Texas experience - we weren’t sure they were expecting a band like us but they loved it and we had many a marg bought for us! Last year was just amazing, it’s really hard to choose just one memory because we had non-stop fun all year.
You’re also going to be playing at Estrella Galicia’s upcoming mini-festival this weekend in Brighton. How’re you looking forward to it, and what should people expect from your set?
Yes! We’re super excited, we love Brighton! We played The Albert while we were on tour at the start of last year and it was such a fun gig, so we’re buzzing to be back and get on the Tuacas again! Expect high energy, synchronised moves, and to ‘av a laff!
Otherwise, what are you most looking forward to in 2024, and have you got any surprises up your sleeve that we should keep our eyes open for?
It’s all systems go on writing our debut album! We’ve been having so much fun writing songs and experimenting with different styles, now that we have a bit more experience and confidence. So we’re really looking forward to people hearing what we’ve been working on.
Keep your eyes open for some SMASH HITS coming your way some time soon… ish…. maybe….
Panic Shack play Estrella Galicia’s micro-festival at The Prince Albert in Brighton tomorrow (23rd March).
