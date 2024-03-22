You also got to play a huge variety of shows over the last year; what do you think your favourite part of performing live is? What have been some of your stand-out memories from gigs over the past year?

Ooof, so many things! The unknown element is quite exciting - each time we play, we go out thinking ‘what’s gonna happen this time then? Who’s gonna crowdsurf? Who’s gonna get in the pit? What shots are we gonna have to neck on stage? Will we remember the dance routine?’. The possibilities are endless! Also lately, the crowd have been singing the songs with us and that’s pretty class - I don’t think that’ll ever get old!

Some of our stand out memories include: Emily getting a root canal an hour before stage time while we were on tour in Manchester - that was nuts; playing to a big fat crowd at Glastonbury!; going to Texas (!!!) and playing in a bar called Donns Depot where we had the full Texas experience - we weren’t sure they were expecting a band like us but they loved it and we had many a marg bought for us! Last year was just amazing, it’s really hard to choose just one memory because we had non-stop fun all year.

You’re also going to be playing at Estrella Galicia’s upcoming mini-festival this weekend in Brighton. How’re you looking forward to it, and what should people expect from your set?

Yes! We’re super excited, we love Brighton! We played The Albert while we were on tour at the start of last year and it was such a fun gig, so we’re buzzing to be back and get on the Tuacas again! Expect high energy, synchronised moves, and to ‘av a laff!

Otherwise, what are you most looking forward to in 2024, and have you got any surprises up your sleeve that we should keep our eyes open for?

It’s all systems go on writing our debut album! We’ve been having so much fun writing songs and experimenting with different styles, now that we have a bit more experience and confidence. So we’re really looking forward to people hearing what we’ve been working on.

Keep your eyes open for some SMASH HITS coming your way some time soon… ish…. maybe….