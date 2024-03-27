Panic Shack and Plantoid christen SON Estrella Galicia’s inaugural Brighton night in suitably lively style

Although it’s only mid-afternoon, The Prince Albert – one of the city’s most beloved grassroots venues, not least for its, er, unique Dot Cotton smoking area mural – is buzzing. People spill out onto its makeshift front terrace, where the promising aroma of local street food is already beginning to circulate, and a particularly keen punter stops us to ask enthusiastically whether we’re staying for the gig. (Wonder what gave it away…).

SON Estrella Galicia have a habit of approaching these micro-festivals in a markedly holistic way, and this is no exception; having organised a bout of beach cleaning in collaboration with activist organisations and the Brighton community, next up is an interactive beer-tasting workshop, during which we’re encouraged to consider the parallels between the ingredients in a pint, and the instruments in a song. The result? The beginnings of a build-your-own track which really doesn’t sound half bad (if we do say so ourselves), and a renewed appreciation for the intrinsic role that individual components play in the finished product - whether in terms of a beverage, or a band.

