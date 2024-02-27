News

Panic Shack and Plantoid to play Son Estrella Galicia’s day out in Brighton

The micro-festival is the latest in a series of cross-cultural showcases which have all previously been in London.

27th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following on from a run of successful outings in London (which together featured performances from the likes of DEADLETTER, Jessica Winter, Prima Queen, and Shanghai Baby), Son Estrella Galicia have today announced that their next micro-festival will take place down in Brighton, at The Prince Albert on 23rd March.

Live music will come courtesy of Cardiff punks Panic Shack and local quartet Plantoid, while DJs Kike Louie, Lee Petryszyn, and Henry WP will be there to keep the party going between sets and beyond.

As a night that spotlights beer culture and positive impact alongside ace emerging artists, the event will also incorporate an expert-run beer tasting workshop, a beach clean-up, and the creation of a mural in the Prince Albert Hall. Run in collaboration with environmental charities Leave No Trace, WE Sustainability, and the local Brighton community, the initiatives will aim to raise awareness among attendees about the management of waste generated by live music events.

Tickets for the unique gig experience are on sale now here, and you can check out what went down at the last Son Estrella Galicia micro-festival below.

Live review

