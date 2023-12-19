Although Picture Parlour acknowledge that getting to this point in their story wouldn’t have been possible without talent, you won’t catch the pair buying into the idea that they’re some kind of indie chosen ones. “Obviously I believe that we’re good, but [it was] massively pot luck,” Katherine suggests. “It could just be any band, couldn’t it really, that get stumbled upon?”

There’s maybe some truth to what she says, but what makes Katherine and her cohorts so special also shouldn’t be diminished. This is a band who cut a formidable shape on stage but also have the tunes to back it up – songs that mix the louche, lounge spirit of Nick Cave with the slick, cinematic poise of ‘AM’-era Arctic Monkeys, the poetic lyricism of Patti Smith and more. With the four musicians’ own DNA – like Katherine’s throaty, rich croon – thrown in, they create something theatrical and refreshingly out-of-step with their peers.

There’s a confidence to Picture Parlour that makes it clear they know exactly who they are, what they want to make, and where they want to go. “I think anyone would have a tough time trying to mould me. They’d be like, ‘It ain’t worth it - we can definitely find someone way more malleable…’” the vocalist cackles. As contradictory as it sounds, she credits her and Ella never fully believing that this could be their job as the key ingredient behind their assurance. “There was nothing to lose. It was like, ‘Well, if this isn’t what’s meant for us, then we’re young women with our lives ahead of us’.” “It was always a dream, but it wasn’t ever something that we’d seen as a reality,” Ella nods. “Doing music for a living was something that we couldn’t even comprehend.”

TikTok might like to tell us that being “delulu is the solulu,” but Katherine and Ella only took a smidge of that rule to heart. Instead, they’ve balanced a healthy amount of fantasy with a far larger dose of grounding, inspired in part by the singer’s dad. “Growing up, he’d be realistic with me,” Katherine smiles. “He’d be like, ‘You’re not Beyoncé, are you love?’ But he’d also tell me, ‘You’ve got it, you can do it – why wouldn’t you be able to?’ Having someone in your corner being like, ‘The world and everything else is against you, but you can give it a go’, has been really helpful.”

The conviction Picture Parlour have in each other has been necessary, too, since they released ‘Norwegian Wood’. On the day the track was shared online, the band featured on the cover of NME – an achievement that sent the internet into a rage. Conspiracy theories clogged up Twitter, ranging from plain old payola to the very big reach that, actually, Katherine’s dad was ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, and he’d clearly been using his mythical music industry connections to get them the spot. What should have been a celebratory moment for the quartet instead saw them plunged into a bilious swirl of conversation centred around industry plants and nepobabies.

“Let’s start to embrace the things that come our way - that’s really how we were dealing with everything from the get-go. If an opportunity comes, why not take it?” begins Katherine. “[But after that] there was a part of us that began not to embrace those things.” A few months on, however, and the band are now thankfully returning to their enthusiasm of old; if anything, the hate and “barbaric accusations” have left them stronger than ever. “Anything that comes our way after this,” the singer notes, “we’ve already dealt with the most absurd thing.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, the band hit the road for their first proper tour, supporting The Last Dinner Party – another group who’ve been on the receiving end of similar claims. While the billing probably had bitter online commenters frothing at the mouth in fury, the tour brought together two of the most exciting bands in the country – and lived up to its promise. “It felt quite powerful, having these two groups of women just all on the road together, playing these fantastic venues every night and having a great time,” Ella grins.

“There was just an energy in the room,” Katherine nods. “It was just electric. We’re on the same label now, so we were [praying to get that slot] because we’d seen them perform before. Seeing what they do with a crowd is incredible, and they have unbelievable showmanship in the whole band. It was just the coolest experience ever.”

