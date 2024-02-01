Festivals

The Killers, Maneskin, Nia Archives and more complete Mad Cool lineup

They join the likes of Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, and Bring Me The Horizon for the Spanish knees up.

1st February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

bar italia, Dua Lipa, Måneskin, Nia Archives, Pearl Jam, Picture Parlour, Sea Girls, The Killers, Mad Cool, News, Festivals

Returning to Madrid’s Villaverde this summer, Mad Cool have confirmed that LA synth-rockers The Killers will be joining the lineup to headline the festival’s Saturday night.

They join a whole host of already announced artists, including Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Janelle Monáe (Wednesday); Pearl Jam and Michael Kiwanuka (Thursday); Jessie Ware and The Breeders (Friday); and Bring Me The Horizon (Saturday - dive into our review of their recent O2 show here).

The Killers aren’t the only ones who are new additions today, either: Italian quartet Mäneskin are set to headline Friday’s proceedings, R&B sensation Tyla joins Saturday’s numbers, and Nia Archives will be sure keep the party going till the early hours.

Elsewhere, there are a number of emerging bands to be found too: audiences can catch the likes of Sea Girls, bar italia, Crawlers, and DIY Class of 2024 members Picture Parlour over the four day affair, which is set to take place from 10th - 13th July.

Tickets for 2024’s festival are on sale now; check out the full lineup poster below.

The Killers, Maneskin, Nia Archives and more complete lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2024

Get tickets to watch The Killers live now.

Tags: bar italia, Dua Lipa, Måneskin, Nia Archives, Pearl Jam, Picture Parlour, Sea Girls, The Killers, Mad Cool, News, Festivals

The Killers Tickets

Co-op Live, Manchester

Co-op Live, Manchester

Co-op Live, Manchester

Co-op Live, Manchester

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

The O2 Arena, London

The O2 Arena, London

The O2 Arena, London

The O2 Arena, London

The O2 Arena, London

The O2 Arena, London

Latest News

Public vote now open for BRIT Awards 2024

Public vote now open for BRIT Awards 2024

Wide Awake announce Lambrini Girls, Dry Cleaning, yeule and more

Wide Awake announce Lambrini Girls, Dry Cleaning, yeule and more

Kaeto, Faux Real, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

Kaeto, Faux Real, Man/​Woman/​Chainsaw and more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

Lana Del Rey confirms new country album ‘Lasso’

Lana Del Rey confirms new country album Lasso

Conan Gray announces third album ‘Found Heaven’

Conan Gray announces third album Found Heaven

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY