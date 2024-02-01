The Killers, Maneskin, Nia Archives and more complete Mad Cool lineup

Returning to Madrid’s Villaverde this summer, Mad Cool have confirmed that LA synth-rockers The Killers will be joining the lineup to headline the festival’s Saturday night.

They join a whole host of already announced artists, including Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Janelle Monáe (Wednesday); Pearl Jam and Michael Kiwanuka (Thursday); Jessie Ware and The Breeders (Friday); and Bring Me The Horizon (Saturday - dive into our review of their recent O2 show here).

The Killers aren’t the only ones who are new additions today, either: Italian quartet Mäneskin are set to headline Friday’s proceedings, R&B sensation Tyla joins Saturday’s numbers, and Nia Archives will be sure keep the party going till the early hours.

Elsewhere, there are a number of emerging bands to be found too: audiences can catch the likes of Sea Girls, bar italia, Crawlers, and DIY Class of 2024 members Picture Parlour over the four day affair, which is set to take place from 10th - 13th July.

Tickets for 2024’s festival are on sale now; check out the full lineup poster below.