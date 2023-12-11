DIY’s Class of 2024 issue - feat. HotWax, Picture Parlour, Fat Dog, hemlocke springs & more - is out now!

The days are getting shorter, fairy lights have been going up left, right and centre, and we’re happy to report that it’s totally acceptable to start bunging Bailey’s into any of your hot drinks; it’s officially December! And that means something else very special - that we’re finally sharing our Class of 2024 issue!

Across the 70+ pages in our new double issue, we’re showing off some of the incredible new artists who are a shoo-in to have massive 2024s. From Picture Parlour to Fat Dog; hemlocke springs to HotWax, our December 2023 / January 2024 edition is packed with the best new talent around, meaning you can treat our latest edition as the ultimate guide to your future favourite acts.

Elsewhere in our Class of 2024, we dive into the darkly powerful world of Jojo Orme’s Heartworms, meet Manchester poet-turned-lyricist Antony Szmierek, get acquainted with the gothic storytelling of Gretel Hänlyn and talk life after TikTok with Katie Gregson-MacLeod. Plus, there’s also chats with brilliant new acts including Nottingham quartet Divorce, Liverpool’s STONE, Minnesota’s pop icon-in-waiting METTE and Black Country duo Big Special (who are playing our 2024 Now & Next Tour with HotWax, ICYMI…)

And that’s not all: as well as our picks for the new year, we also catch up with the incredible Beth Ditto to chat about the reunion of Gossip, we reveal out 2023 Albums of the Year, and try to help out with any last minute Christmas pressies, courtesy of our handy Gift Guide.

Ready to dive in and discover exactly who to have your eyes and ears on over the next twelve months? You should be! Our new December 2023 / January 2024 issue is available to read online right now! And, you can order your very own physical copy of the mag and it’ll land through your letterbox before you can rifle through the tub of Quality Streets.



Other than that, we want to say a huge thank you for your continued support; we couldn’t do this without you. Here’s to a wonderful festive period, and a very happy new year!