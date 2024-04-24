Over the past few years, there’s been a long-overdue rise in profile for Irish artists - how do you feel about where Ireland’s music scene is at now? How much has changed (or not)?

Pamela: The Irish music scene right now is unbelievable. We’re lucky enough to know that the talent has always been here, but right now it’s rightfully spilling over into international spheres. Within Ireland it still feels like a tight knit community amongst artists, but I suppose the change is knowing that touring around the world is not an outlandish prospect. There’s still a lot of work to do within Ireland when it comes to cherishing the wonderful art this scene makes and the rise in profile sort of holds up a mirror to that.

Cathy: There are also a lot of initiatives that are making music more accessible and touring more feasible - Culture Ireland and Music from Ireland have been an amazing support to us and our peers, allowing us to travel far and wide! We have many wonderful people working very hard behind the scenes to make Irish music thrive. The music has always been here, but the visibility hasn't. We can thank the likes of Ireland Music Week and the many other supports available to us.

Lyrically, ‘Name Your Sorrow’ sees you be more direct - and therefore arguably more vulnerable - than ever before. Can you tell us a bit more about the experience of negotiating these new modes of emotional expression?

Pamela: To us, our output over the years has always been quite heartfelt, but this record definitely peels away a lot of the metaphors we used to express that. It doesn’t take much to dissect the meanings and intentions of these songs, because they are quite direct and vulnerable. There has been and probably will always be a fear when it comes to being so emotionally blunt, but amongst ourselves there is a complete comfort. Obviously showing that rawness en masse does feel a little uncomfortable, but I think it’ll make the songs reach people on a more emotional level.

You’ve mentioned that Atlantis - a poem by Eavan Boland - was a point of inspiration for this record. What other literary or non-musical touchstones fed into its creation?

Pamela: The Eavan Boland reference actually came after the fact. When we’d completed the record we’d been discussing names and we wanted something that encapsulated its whole feeling. A friend of ours showed us the Atlantis poem, and it felt like we’d had it with us for the entirety of making 'Name Your Sorrow' - it just read like what the album felt like to us, so we decided to take inspiration for its name from that. Littered around the record are also references to Greek mythology, like in 'Like a Lesson' and 'Love II'. There's also a line from A Grief Observed by T.S Eliot that inspired a part of 'Blew Up The World'.

Cathy: The story of the The Loneliest Whale [from the new documentary The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52] is one that inspired me throughout this record. The account of this whale is so heartbreaking - just roaming, unable to find companionship because it communicates at a different frequency. It is so devastating and profound, and maybe something everyone can relate to from time to time. Visually and sonically, I imagined Blue 52 throughout this record - particularly in 'February 8th' - trying to emulate the sound of that communication. I also liked to imagine that Blue found moments of companionship, a reprieve from the lonely journey. I hope you can hear those moments too!

