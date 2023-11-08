News
Pillow Queens open up on new track ‘Suffer’
The band are also playing a string of shows around the UK and EU this month.
Irish rockers Pillow Queens have returned with their new single ‘Suffer’ - an emotional, drum-driven cut which explores the turbulence of watching a relationship devolve into mutual pain and heartache. Produced by Collin Pastore (boygenius, Illuminati Hotties, Lucy Dacus), the track was written “in the depths of winter at [the band’s] rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song.”
‘Suffer’ acts as a follow up to their 2022 album ‘Leave The Light On’, and its release lines up with Pillow Queens’ current tour of the UK and Europe - catch them live this month on the following dates:
08 Laval, France, La Fosse
09 Rees, Germany, Haldern Pop Bar
10 Weißenhaus Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, Rolling Stone Beach
13 London, UK, The 100 Club (sold out)
14 Cardiff, UK, Clwb Ifor Bach
15 York, UK, The Crescent
17 Birkenhead, UK, Future Yard
Watch the official visualiser for ‘Suffer’ below.
