Pillow Queens open up on new track ‘Suffer

The band are also playing a string of shows around the UK and EU this month.

Photo: Martyna Bannister

8th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Irish rockers Pillow Queens have returned with their new single ‘Suffer’ - an emotional, drum-driven cut which explores the turbulence of watching a relationship devolve into mutual pain and heartache. Produced by Collin Pastore (boygenius, Illuminati Hotties, Lucy Dacus), the track was written “in the depths of winter at [the band’s] rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song.”

‘Suffer’ acts as a follow up to their 2022 album ‘Leave The Light On’, and its release lines up with Pillow Queens’ current tour of the UK and Europe - catch them live this month on the following dates:

08 Laval, France, La Fosse
09 Rees, Germany, Haldern Pop Bar
10 Weißenhaus Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, Rolling Stone Beach
13 London, UK, The 100 Club (sold out)
14 Cardiff, UK, Clwb Ifor Bach
15 York, UK, The Crescent
17 Birkenhead, UK, Future Yard

