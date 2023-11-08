Pillow Queens open up on new track ‘Suffer

Irish rockers Pillow Queens have returned with their new single ‘Suffer’ - an emotional, drum-driven cut which explores the turbulence of watching a relationship devolve into mutual pain and heartache. Produced by Collin Pastore (boygenius, Illuminati Hotties, Lucy Dacus), the track was written “in the depths of winter at [the band’s] rehearsal studio in Dublin, and the cold really penetrates the song.”

‘Suffer’ acts as a follow up to their 2022 album ‘Leave The Light On’, and its release lines up with Pillow Queens’ current tour of the UK and Europe - catch them live this month on the following dates:

08 Laval, France, La Fosse

09 Rees, Germany, Haldern Pop Bar

10 Weißenhaus Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, Rolling Stone Beach

13 London, UK, The 100 Club (sold out)

14 Cardiff, UK, Clwb Ifor Bach

15 York, UK, The Crescent

17 Birkenhead, UK, Future Yard

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Suffer’ below.