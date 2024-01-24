Pillow Queens announce next album ‘Name Your Sorrow

Following on from the release of 2022’s ‘Leave The Light On’, Ireland’s Pillow Queens are back with news of their next LP. Entitled ‘Name Your Sorrow’, it’s set to be released on 19th April via Royal Mountain Records, and has been introduced via the band’s hot-off-the-press track ‘Gone’.

Described by lead guitarist and vocalist Cathy McGuinness as being “about stages of love, loss and grief and how they can all exist alongside one another – intertwined, messy, beautiful”, ‘Name Your Sorrow’ will see the band big deep into themes of desire, queerness, insecurity and personal growth.

Speaking more about the lead single (which follows November release ‘Suffer’), they have commented: “‘Gone’ is a song that looks into the vapid nature of brief romantic encounters and the hyperbole that can become so monotonous, it makes you jaded. Lines like, ‘I was in your top five things to do’ convey a lack of self-worth that’s tackled throughout the album. It’s a song that showcases a vulnerability that allows for no silver linings–it’s the reality of how someone is feeling in the moment.” Watch its official visualiser below:

