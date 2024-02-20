Written in snatches of time between tours throughout 2022 and 2023, Remi describes LP2 as a collection of sibling songs rather than a document of one specific time and place. “I would go on tour, get back and be home for a week-and-a-half and, in that week-and-a-half, I’d just be working on music the whole time. And then I'd go out and do it again. And I just did that for two years,” she recalls. “So because of that, there’s definitely pockets of songs. There’s three songs that sound like sisters, and then four others that sound like sisters, and five others. But if you put them together, they’re a nice happy family.”

It’s a routine that doesn’t allow for much downtime, but also one that perhaps worked in the singer’s favour going into the well-documented anxiety of the ‘difficult second album’. Cliche though it may be, it’s one that Remi felt keenly. “There’s so much lore around the sophomore album. I think that can get scary,” she nods. “There’s just this pressure where you want people to love it and be able to make it their baby as much as they made the first album their baby, and I think sometimes that initial breakage of a sound can be a hard thing for everybody [to accept]. You have to be open, and you just hope that everyone is open with you.”

Though she’s keeping titles and details to herself for now, the bones of the songs are evidently shaping themselves into new and evolved skeletons. She describes some “absolutely wild song forms” and a newfound love of synths. On this record, she plays drums, bass and guitar, and has been challenging herself vocally more than ever. “All the songs I write, for some reason I write the hardest vocal parts ever and then I’m like, ‘Fuck, now I need to execute this live’ and it’s so hard to do…” she groans.

Last year’s standalone single ‘Prescription’ - a laid-back, seven-minute soulful jam of a track - landed as a new card in the singer’s deck, but it’s by no means indicative of where Remi’s heading next. The thing to glean from it, she underlines, is not to have any expectations at all. “I will always just do what I want. I don’t think I will ever conform, and if I have feelings of conformity, I will actively fight them,” she shrugs. “There’s definitely not any other song that sounds like ‘Prescription’ on the record, but also none of the other songs sound like each other either.

“A huge thing to actively reject is the TikTok culture of it all,” she continues. “I feel like the definition of a singer-songwriter on TikTok is really, really specific and boxed in right now, and that sound is travelling around and really sweeping the Spotifys and YouTubes and whatever. As an artist you feel pressure and you want people to like your shit, and with that comes a lot of like, ‘Woah! Should I be sounding like that or trying to write my lyrics differently?’ And you have to push that all out of your head and be like, ‘No, whatever comes out of me is the best thing because it’s me’.”

