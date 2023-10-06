Paramore release surprise remix album ‘Re: This Is Why

Pop-punk titans - and DIY favourites - Paramore have today dropped a surprise release, a remix album entitled ‘Re: This Is Why’. The band put out their latest studio album ‘This Is Why’ earlier this year to widespread acclaim; now, they’ve reimagined its tracks with the help of a host of other artists, including Wet Leg, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Romy.

Speaking about the project, Haley Williams has commented: “We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. We sent ‘This Is Why’ - the record - out into the world early this year, with all its messages of disdain, distrust, and sobering self-examination. This is the Reply.”

Read DIY’s February 2023 cover interview with Paramore (and grab a copy of the print mag!) and listen to ‘This Is Why’ (Re: Foals) below.

