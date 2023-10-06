News

Paramore release surprise remix album ‘Re: This Is Why

The LP features reworked versions of songs from their most recent album.

Photo: Zachary Gray

6th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Paramore, News, Listen

Pop-punk titans - and DIY favourites - Paramore have today dropped a surprise release, a remix album entitled ‘Re: This Is Why’. The band put out their latest studio album ‘This Is Why’ earlier this year to widespread acclaim; now, they’ve reimagined its tracks with the help of a host of other artists, including Wet Leg, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Romy.

Speaking about the project, Haley Williams has commented: “We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. We sent ‘This Is Why’ - the record - out into the world early this year, with all its messages of disdain, distrust, and sobering self-examination. This is the Reply.”

Read DIY’s February 2023 cover interview with Paramore (and grab a copy of the print mag!) and listen to ‘This Is Why’ (Re: Foals) below.

Play Video
This Is Us: Paramore

Cover Feature

This Is Us: Paramore

Reunited after a much-needed self-care time out, ‘This Is Why’ finds Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York embracing the core of the band and fully owning their place at the top of the podium.

The full tracklisting of ‘Re: This Is Why’ is:
1. This Is Why (Re: Foals)
2. The News (Re: The Linda Lindas)
3. Running Out Of Time (Re: Panda Bear)
4. Running Out Of Time (Re: Zane Lowe)
5. C’est Comme Ca (Re: Wet Leg)
6. Big Man, Little Dignity (Re: DOMi & JD BECK)
7. You First (Re: Remi Wolf)
8. Figure 8 (Re: Bartees Strange)
9. Liar (Re: Romy)
10. Crave (Re: Claud)
11. Thick Skull (Re: Julien Baker)
12. Sanity (demo)

Buy Paramore - This Is Why via Rough Trade

Cd - £14.99

6th February 2023, 12:15pm

