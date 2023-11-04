Robbie Williams has opened up candidly about his experiences of how mental health struggles can be treated in the music industry, revealing that in recent years he has reached out to fellow pop star Lewis Capaldi during his own troubles.

Speaking to DIY as part of a press event ahead of the release of a new self-titled Netflix documentary, Williams dug into scenes in which he is strong-armed into going on stage amidst an obvious and vocalised mental health crisis.

“It’s very difficult for people to understand the psychology of this great gift that has been given to you but yet it’s breaking you - why? You’ve got money; you’ve got people going, ‘We love you’; what’s the problem with that?” he said. “So up ‘til now when mental health’s talked about in a different way, it’s very [easy] for people to go, ‘All he’s gotta do is get up and sing the fucking song, give him a nudge or we’ll lose all the money’. So I get it. What should have happened - which I’m not angry about in any way because I lived to tell the tale - was yeah, get in a car, get in a plane, just go get better and figure out how to enjoy it. That’s what should have happened. But it didn’t.”

