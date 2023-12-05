Robbie Williams to headline BST Hyde Park 2024

BST Hyde Park have unveiled that none other than Robbie Williams will be headlining the festival on Saturday 6th July next summer, for what will be a UK festival exclusive. The internationally renowned entertainer will be joined by a yet-to-be-announced lineup of supports, and is set to treat audience members to a career-spanning set - including the likes of huge hits such as ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’, and ‘Angels’.

The announcement also comes after the singer’s recently released, self-titled Netflix series, which gave the world a glimpse into the more personal aspects of his 30+ years in the spotlight. To mark the documentary’s release, DIY sat down with Robbie (alongside others) last month for a candid chat about his mental health and some of his biggest career regrets; you can read the full interview below.

Tickets for Robbie Williams’ performance at BST Hyde Park 2024 go on sale on Friday 8th December at 10:00am, while tickets to see Friday’s headliner Andrea Bocelli are on sale now.