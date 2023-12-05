Festivals
Robbie Williams to headline BST Hyde Park 2024
He’s returning to the festival five years on from his sell-out 2019 performance.
BST Hyde Park have unveiled that none other than Robbie Williams will be headlining the festival on Saturday 6th July next summer, for what will be a UK festival exclusive. The internationally renowned entertainer will be joined by a yet-to-be-announced lineup of supports, and is set to treat audience members to a career-spanning set - including the likes of huge hits such as ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’, and ‘Angels’.
The announcement also comes after the singer’s recently released, self-titled Netflix series, which gave the world a glimpse into the more personal aspects of his 30+ years in the spotlight. To mark the documentary’s release, DIY sat down with Robbie (alongside others) last month for a candid chat about his mental health and some of his biggest career regrets; you can read the full interview below.
Tickets for Robbie Williams’ performance at BST Hyde Park 2024 go on sale on Friday 8th December at 10:00am, while tickets to see Friday’s headliner Andrea Bocelli are on sale now.
