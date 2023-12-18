‘Naturally unleash’ might sound like something of a paradox - aggressively visceral yet organic; hard yet soft - but it might just be the perfect term for the Liverpool quartet. On one hand, they’re a hedonistic rock’n’roll band in the truest sense of the word; four mates who love making a big noise, worshipping at the altar of the hook, and setting the stage ablaze. On the other, however, their songs are increasingly pushing forward from what some old-fashioned associations of the genre might imply. Recently released second EP ‘punkadonk2’ includes the track ‘Am I Even A Man’, a reckoning with masculinity that exemplifies this idea, while their forthcoming debut - recorded and ready for release in 2024 - is set to crack them open even further.

“The album has love songs on it, which we’ve never released before. There’s parts of the album that are about facing addiction in my life and there’s more vulnerability,” says Finn. “[Writing it has been] the opposite of pushing. It’s finally sitting down for a second and breathing in the fresh air and allowing the world around me to spin.” “I think it’s really healthy to be introspective and understand the male condition and the way we operate and the way the patriarchy permeates everything,” picks up guitarist Elliot Gill. “I’m not really a dude’s dude, so it’s nice to know there’s a better place for that now than ever and that masculinity can take so many different forms and be a positive thing.”

