STONE confirm details of debut album ‘Fear For A Lifetime’

The Liverpool quartet have also shared the LP’s lead single, ‘My Thoughts Go’.

Photo: Claudia Legge

10th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DIY Class of 2024 members STONE have announced that their debut album ‘Fear For A Lifetime’ will be released on 12th July via Polydor Records, and have today shared the record’s lead single ‘My Thoughts Go’.

The project will act as a follow up to the Scouse four-piece’s two ‘punkadonk’ EPs, and promises to be a coming-of-age exploration of all the dizzying highs and self-conscious lows that come with navigating your early twenties.

“This album speaks for everyone’s experiences. It’s about community, passion, love, hate, singing, dancing: all of that comes into it”, the band’s vocalist Fin Power has shared. “It speaks for all of our experiences, we want to show ourselves as well and only portray what is actually us. I’m hoping people can relate to it and understand it, and maybe find their own stories through our songs.”

The essence of ‘Fear For A Lifetime’ has been introduced via STONE’s latest track ‘My Thoughts Go’, which you can listen to below.

STONE - Punkadonk 2

Both earworms and a summer of flying festival pints await.

Plus, the band have also announced a run of intimate instore shows around the UK for the week of the album’s release. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, 12th April at 10:00am; catch them on the following dates:

JULY 2024
12 London, Rough Trade East
13 Birmingham, HMV
16 Leeds, The Vinyl Whistle
17 Liverpool, Jacaranda

Interview

STONE on recent EP ‘punkadonk2’ for DIY’s Class of 2024

Class of 2024: STONE

Liverpool’s next great guitar hopes, heading into their debut LP with raucous energy and creative hunger to spare.

18th December 2023, 4:00pm

