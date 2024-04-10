News
STONE confirm details of debut album ‘Fear For A Lifetime’
The Liverpool quartet have also shared the LP’s lead single, ‘My Thoughts Go’.
DIY Class of 2024 members STONE have announced that their debut album ‘Fear For A Lifetime’ will be released on 12th July via Polydor Records, and have today shared the record’s lead single ‘My Thoughts Go’.
The project will act as a follow up to the Scouse four-piece’s two ‘punkadonk’ EPs, and promises to be a coming-of-age exploration of all the dizzying highs and self-conscious lows that come with navigating your early twenties.
“This album speaks for everyone’s experiences. It’s about community, passion, love, hate, singing, dancing: all of that comes into it”, the band’s vocalist Fin Power has shared. “It speaks for all of our experiences, we want to show ourselves as well and only portray what is actually us. I’m hoping people can relate to it and understand it, and maybe find their own stories through our songs.”
The essence of ‘Fear For A Lifetime’ has been introduced via STONE’s latest track ‘My Thoughts Go’, which you can listen to below.
Plus, the band have also announced a run of intimate instore shows around the UK for the week of the album’s release. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, 12th April at 10:00am; catch them on the following dates:
JULY 2024
12 London, Rough Trade East
13 Birmingham, HMV
16 Leeds, The Vinyl Whistle
17 Liverpool, Jacaranda
