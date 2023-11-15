Måneskin join Dua Lipa and Foo Fighters as Rock Werchter 2024 headliners

Breakout Italian rockers Måneskin have been announced as the third headliners for Rock Werchter 2024, bringing their exuberant and engaging live show to the city’s Festivalpark on Friday 5th July. After finding huge success via Eurovision, the quartet released their fourth album ‘RUSH!’ earlier this year, and will be marking their return to Rock Werchter in style (having performed back in 2022, too).

Meanwhile, certified pop icon Dua Lipa is set to headline Saturday night, taking to the Belgian festival’s main stage on 6th July next year. Having just kick-started her anticipated next era with the release of new single ‘Houdini’, Dua will act as a precursor to the much-requested rock legends Foo Fighters, who’ll close the festival on Sunday night following the release of their acclaimed 11th album ‘But Here We Are’.

The festival’s 2024 iteration will take place from Thursday 4th July to Sunday 7th July. Pre-registration for Rock Werchter 2024 - which gives earlier access to tickets - is now open. General sale will begin at 10:00am on Friday 1st December, with more lineup details to be announced shortly. You can find out more here, and read all about what went down at this year’s festival below.

