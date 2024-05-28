“[Working on the new record] felt like a fresh start in a way,” nods drummer Paul Crilly as the quartet gather around a table in a Camden pub after our photoshoot over on nearby Primrose Hill. “I think after the first record, we just wanted to work the mechanics of the band better,” chips in frontwoman Lia Metcalfe. “I feel like, when we did that [album], we all didn’t know each other as well as we do now. It was kind of naive – not just in a musical way but in a lot of senses, personally. It was really early days and we were super young.”

It’s no secret that the making of ‘Reeling’ wasn’t the smoothest of processes for the Liverpudlian band, completed by guitarist Callum Thompson and bassist George Favager. Split into a series of fragmented recording sessions due to Covid restrictions, Lia has been open about her personal frustrations with how it came together, admitting to DIY at the time that “I had some resentment towards the album at times that made me not enjoy it”.

And while the resulting release would go on to solidify the group as one of guitar music’s most impressive new outfits, earning them a Top 10 spot in the UK Charts, and a slot opening up on Arctic Monkeys’ huge stadium tour last summer, the contrasting experiences that the band have had so far – going from being cooped up during lockdowns to thrust into relentless bouts of touring – would soon take their toll.

“We came out of lockdown and just toured for eighteen months flat out,” Callum explains. “It was a crazy amount of shows. The thing we learned with that first record was, in touring it that much and playing those songs that many times, you just end up hating what you did and losing track of where you were. Sometimes it’s quite hard to listen to [the debut] because we played it that many times.”