The Mysterines share punchy new single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

It’s the latest track to be lifted from their upcoming second album ‘Afraid of Tomorrows’.

Photo: Steve Gullick

9th April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having kicked off the year by confirming plans for their sophomore album ‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ - the anticipated follow-up to 2022 debut ‘Reeling’, slated for release on 7th June via Fiction - The Mysterines have now offered up new single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’, the second track to be shared from their forthcoming record.

Frontwoman Lia Metcalfe has described the number as “a testament to the brutality of real love. [It was] written during a time where the boundaries of pain and passion were warped amidst the chaos of addiction and desire.”

The track sees the Liverpool quartet continue to stride confidently into their new era, which they kick-started after the conclusion of their huge stadium tour supporting Arctic Monkeys by jetting off to LA to work with Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen).

“‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ is a mirror where you find you’re nothing more than a formless being, one made from celestial constellations - of traumas, of the old and new, mistakes, addiction, fear and happiness, loneliness, but ultimately a desire for life and the fight to keep living. It’s a collage of what’s been lost and of love unbounded”, Lia says of LP2.

You can listen to ‘Sink Ya Teeth’ and find out where The Mysterines are visiting on their Autumn headline tour below.

Play Video

OCTOBER 2024
18 Dublin, Whelan’s
19 Belfast, Ulster Sports Club
20 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s (sold out)
22 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (sold out)
23 Bristol, Thekla (sold out)
24 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
26 Liverpool, Olympia
28 Antwerp, Kavka
30 Hamburg, Molotow Skybar
31 Berlin, Badehaus

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Warsaw, Niebo
03 Prague, Futurum
04 Munich, Kranhalle
06 Milan, Biko
07 Zurich, Exil
08 Paris, La Boule Noire

Tags: The Mysterines, News, Listen

