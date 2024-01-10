Justin spends the majority of his time in LA now - a Stateside affinity that can be heard clearly throughout their newest, the tongue-twisty ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’. There have been multiple line-up changes along the way too. Most recently, in March of last year, guitarist Freddie Cowan announced his departure, leaving the singer and bassist Árni Árnason as the only remaining original members, joined by guitarist Timothy Langham and drummer Yoann Intonti.

Justin is pragmatic about the need to adapt. Though there’s a romance to the ideal of the classic ‘last gang in town’ band mentality, The Vaccines’ line-up has been, by necessity, “quite fluid”. “I don't want to do Freddie a disservice because he remains one of my best friends and he was such an integral and important part of the band's history,” he begins, “but I think if someone doesn't want to be there, it's better they’re not. And then when you ARE all there because you want to be there, and you're excited to be there and there's this kind of common goal... I know that creativity and comfort aren't always the best bedfellows, but I do think where we're at in our career, the happier we are, the better the music we're making."

Now scattered around the world - himself in the US, Árni in Iceland and the others in the UK - coming back together to record and tour means something different to when they were living parallel lives in the same city. “There are sacrifices you have to make and there are parts of your personal life that you have to put on pause, and as your personal lives grow outside of the band, those sacrifices become greater,” he notes. But having reconvened to put pen to paper for the sixth time, there is still evidently the drive to keep pushing forward that keeps The Vaccines going, that makes the sacrifices worthwhile.

“It still feels like that kind of need, that kind of fire remains,” Justin nods. “And obviously when it starts to go out is when some people do less and less, and start sounding less inspired as well. But I don't think - whatever you may think of The Vaccines - I don't think you could accuse us of running out of ideas. One of the things I'm most proud about on this record is even though it has a lot of our DNA in it and it's obviously a Vaccines record, it still sounds and feels very fresh to me. And I don't think that's necessarily always an easy thing to achieve.”