The Vaccines unveil new offering ‘Love To Walk Away

Continuing their run of dropping indie anthems-in-waiting (like recent cuts ‘Heartbreak Kid’, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’ and ‘Lunar Eclipse’), The Vaccines have shared the latest installment of their forthcoming album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ (due out on 12th January) in the form of guitar-driven banger ‘Love To Walk Away’.

Describing how the track was the key to kick-starting the band’s creative process this time around, frontman Justin Young has explained that “sometimes going into an album you know exactly what it is you want the music to do, and other times you’re waiting for the music to tell you what to do.

“We knew we were ready to make another record, but it wasn’t until we wrote ‘Love To Walk Away’ on the first day in the studio with [producer] Andrew [Wells] that we knew how it would sound and feel. So this is the song responsible for the album’s direction, sonically and thematically. Given the album’s central theme is not knowing what direction you’re headed in, it feels poignant that the music was so sure of itself so quickly.”

You can watch the video for ‘Love To Walk Away’ here: