The Vaccines unveil new offering ‘Love To Walk Away

Photo: Wrenne Evans

8th December 2023
Continuing their run of dropping indie anthems-in-waiting (like recent cuts ‘Heartbreak Kid’, ‘Sometimes, I Swear’ and ‘Lunar Eclipse’), The Vaccines have shared the latest installment of their forthcoming album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ (due out on 12th January) in the form of guitar-driven banger ‘Love To Walk Away’.

Describing how the track was the key to kick-starting the band’s creative process this time around, frontman Justin Young has explained that “sometimes going into an album you know exactly what it is you want the music to do, and other times you’re waiting for the music to tell you what to do.

“We knew we were ready to make another record, but it wasn’t until we wrote ‘Love To Walk Away’ on the first day in the studio with [producer] Andrew [Wells] that we knew how it would sound and feel. So this is the song responsible for the album’s direction, sonically and thematically. Given the album’s central theme is not knowing what direction you’re headed in, it feels poignant that the music was so sure of itself so quickly.”

The Vaccines will also be hitting the road early next year for a series of shows in support of the new record; check out their full tour schedule and get tickets for the remaining dates below.

JANUARY 2024
11 London, PRYZM (with Banquet Records; 6:30pm (tickets available) and 8:30pm (sold out))
12 Portsmouth, Southsea Pier (with Pie And Vinyl; 7pm)
13 Liverpool, Content (with Rough Trade; 8:30pm)
14 London, Rough Trade East (matinee and 8pm; both sold out)

FEBRUARY 2024
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute
06 Manchester, Academy (sold out)
07 Nottingham, Rock City (sold out)
09 London, Troxy (new date)
10 London, Troxy (sold out)
11 Margate, Dreamland
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
15 Bristol, O2 Academy (sold out)
17 Oxford, O2 Academy (sold out)
18 Brighton, Dome
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (sold out)
23 Newcastle, NX (sold out)

