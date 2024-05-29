Tems, 4batz, Durand Bernarr and more to support Kaytranada at All Points East 2024

A whole host of new names have been added to the lineup for Kaytranada’s headline day at All Points East 2024, including Tems, 4batz, and Durand Bernarr.

Due to take place on Friday 16th August in East London’s Victoria Park, the event will act as an opportunity for fans to hear material from Kaytranada’s forthcoming new album ‘Timeless’ (slated for release on 7th June), as well as older cuts from his award winning previous efforts ‘99.9%’ and ‘Bubba’.

What’s more, he’ll also be joined by a stacked array of artists across the bill, including the previously confirmed Victoria Monét (for what will be her only UK show of the year!); star collaborator Thundercat; East London’s own Lancey Foux; Tkay Maidza; Channel Tres; Amaarae; Jyoty and more.

Today, that supporting lineup has expanded even further, with the likes of Blanco, Maeta, Nia Smith, Bloody Civilian, and Maleigh Zan all now due to appear too.

Taking place from 16th to 25th August, this year’s iteration of All Points East will welcome Mitski, LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner and more to each headline their own specially-curated day of the festival.

You can find the full APE 2024 schedule and check out the full lineup for Kaytranda’s day below.

AUGUST 2024

16 Kaytranada, Tems, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more

17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more

18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more

23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more

24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more

25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more