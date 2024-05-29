Festivals

Tems, 4batz, Durand Bernarr and more to support Kaytranada at All Points East 2024

Thundercat, Victoria Monét, and Amaarae are among those already announced for the August all-dayer.

29th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

KAYTRANADA, Tems, Thundercat, All Points East, News, Festivals

A whole host of new names have been added to the lineup for Kaytranada’s headline day at All Points East 2024, including Tems, 4batz, and Durand Bernarr. 

Due to take place on Friday 16th August in East London’s Victoria Park, the event will act as an opportunity for fans to hear material from Kaytranada’s forthcoming new album ‘Timeless’ (slated for release on 7th June), as well as older cuts from his award winning previous efforts ‘99.9%’ and ‘Bubba’.

What’s more, he’ll also be joined by a stacked array of artists across the bill, including the previously confirmed Victoria Monét (for what will be her only UK show of the year!); star collaborator Thundercat; East London’s own Lancey Foux; Tkay Maidza; Channel Tres; Amaarae; Jyoty and more.

Today, that supporting lineup has expanded even further, with the likes of Blanco, Maeta, Nia Smith, Bloody Civilian, and Maleigh Zan all now due to appear too.  

Taking place from 16th to 25th August, this year’s iteration of All Points East will welcome Mitski, LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner and more to each headline their own specially-curated day of the festival. 

You can find the full APE 2024 schedule and check out the full lineup for Kaytranda’s day below. 

AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Tems, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more

Tems, 4batz, Durand Bernarr and more to support Kaytranada at All Points East 2024

Get tickets to watch KAYTRANADA live now.

Tags: KAYTRANADA, Tems, Thundercat, All Points East, News, Festivals

Latest News

English Teacher, Hannah Diamond, mary in the junkyard among first acts for Sŵn Festival 2024

English Teacher, Hannah Diamond, mary in the junkyard among first acts for Sŵn Festival 2024

Clairo unveils details of new album ‘Charm’

Clairo unveils details of new album Charm’

Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better 

Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better 

You Me At Six announce final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

You Me At Six announce final UK & Ireland tour The Final Nights Of Six’

Suki Waterhouse, Men I Trust, Molly Payton and more join bill for Mitski’s All Points East 2024 show

Suki Waterhouse, Men I Trust, Molly Payton and more join bill for Mitskis All Points East 2024 show

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

2024 Festival Guide

Here comes the summer...

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY