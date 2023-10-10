News
Blue Bendy share new track ‘Mr Bubblegum’ and announce signing to state51
They’ll be heading out on tour with Squid at the end of this week.
Freshly signed to state51, Blue Bendy have today released their debut for the label in the form of new single ‘Mr Bubblegum’. In keeping with the six-piece’s welcome rejection of labels, categories, or expectations, the track arrives accompanied by a playful video that guides us through parodied dating app profiles of each band member. Explaining the inspiration behind ‘Mr Bubblegum’, vocalist Arthur Nolan has said: “Have you ever been set dressing for a Zara kids photo shoot? We have and it’s hell when you’re in the midst of a messy breakup.”
Later this week, Blue Bendy are also hitting the road to support Squid for a run of shows around the UK and Ireland, concluding with a turn at London’s Troxy on 1st November. Catch them on the following dates, and watch the video for ‘Mr Bubblegum’ below:
OCTOBER
13 Bristol, SWX
14 Bristol, SWX
16 Birmingham, Town Hall
17 Leeds, O2 Academy
18 Manchester, New Century
19 Manchester, YES
20 Kendal, Gan Yam Brew Co
21 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
22 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
24 Belfast, Mandela Hall
25 Dublin, Vicar Street
NOVEMBER
01 London, Troxy
