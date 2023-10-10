Blue Bendy share new track ‘Mr Bubblegum’ and announce signing to state51

Freshly signed to state51, Blue Bendy have today released their debut for the label in the form of new single ‘Mr Bubblegum’. In keeping with the six-piece’s welcome rejection of labels, categories, or expectations, the track arrives accompanied by a playful video that guides us through parodied dating app profiles of each band member. Explaining the inspiration behind ‘Mr Bubblegum’, vocalist Arthur Nolan has said: “Have you ever been set dressing for a Zara kids photo shoot? We have and it’s hell when you’re in the midst of a messy breakup.”

Later this week, Blue Bendy are also hitting the road to support Squid for a run of shows around the UK and Ireland, concluding with a turn at London’s Troxy on 1st November. Catch them on the following dates, and watch the video for ‘Mr Bubblegum’ below:

OCTOBER

13 Bristol, SWX

14 Bristol, SWX

16 Birmingham, Town Hall

17 Leeds, O2 Academy

18 Manchester, New Century

19 Manchester, YES

20 Kendal, Gan Yam Brew Co

21 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

22 Newcastle, Boiler Shop

24 Belfast, Mandela Hall

25 Dublin, Vicar Street

NOVEMBER

01 London, Troxy