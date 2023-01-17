Listen CMAT releases “very sexy song about climate change” ‘Mayday’
It’s her first new music since last year’s debut album, ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’.
Following last year’s debut album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’, CMAT is back with new single ‘Mayday’.
“‘Mayday’ is a very sexy song about climate change,” CMAT explains. “I found the inspiration for the song last summer. My boyfriend was on tour and flying into a country that was at the time being evacuated for forest fires. I was so anxious, I kept asking for him to text me when he landed. Eventually he did, like: ‘hey! The runway is on fire’. I thought the human anxieties of the oncoming climate change disaster are something that are either not spoken about, or spoken about in big, sweeping, dramatic statements. I wanted to bring it back down to something pretty mundane and quite funny. Like the musical equivalent of a Coronation Street episode about fracking”
Have a listen to ‘Mayday’ below.
See CMAT live at the following dates:
MARCH
02 Mufthalle, Munich *
03 E-werk, Cologne *
04 Verti Music Hall, Berlin *
10 AFAS, Amsterdam *
11 AFAS, Amsterdam *
24 La Madeleine, Brussels *
25 Bataclan, Paris *
MAY
12 Cyprus Avenue, Cork +
13 Cyprus Avenue, Cork +
19 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham +
27 Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds
28 Neighbourhood, Warrington
* Solo, supporting The Teskey Brothers
+ Rescheduled shows
