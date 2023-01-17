Following last year’s debut album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’, CMAT is back with new single ‘Mayday’.

“‘Mayday’ is a very sexy song about climate change,” CMAT explains. “I found the inspiration for the song last summer. My boyfriend was on tour and flying into a country that was at the time being evacuated for forest fires. I was so anxious, I kept asking for him to text me when he landed. Eventually he did, like: ‘hey! The runway is on fire’. I thought the human anxieties of the oncoming climate change disaster are something that are either not spoken about, or spoken about in big, sweeping, dramatic statements. I wanted to bring it back down to something pretty mundane and quite funny. Like the musical equivalent of a Coronation Street episode about fracking”

Have a listen to ‘Mayday’ below.