Listen CMAT releases “very sexy song about climate change” ‘Mayday’

Photo: Sarah Doyle

It’s her first new music since last year’s debut album, ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’.

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Following last year’s debut album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’, CMAT is back with new single ‘Mayday’.

“‘Mayday’ is a very sexy song about climate change,” CMAT explains. “I found the inspiration for the song last summer. My boyfriend was on tour and flying into a country that was at the time being evacuated for forest fires. I was so anxious, I kept asking for him to text me when he landed. Eventually he did, like: ‘hey! The runway is on fire’. I thought the human anxieties of the oncoming climate change disaster are something that are either not spoken about, or spoken about in big, sweeping, dramatic statements. I wanted to bring it back down to something pretty mundane and quite funny. Like the musical equivalent of a Coronation Street episode about fracking”

Have a listen to ‘Mayday’ below.

See CMAT live at the following dates:

MARCH
02 Mufthalle, Munich *
03 E-werk, Cologne *
04 Verti Music Hall, Berlin *
10 AFAS, Amsterdam *
11 AFAS, Amsterdam *
24 La Madeleine, Brussels *
25 Bataclan, Paris *

MAY
12 Cyprus Avenue, Cork +
13 Cyprus Avenue, Cork +
19 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham +
27 Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds
28 Neighbourhood, Warrington

* Solo, supporting The Teskey Brothers
+ Rescheduled shows

