Confidence Man announce new album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU

Party-starters Confidence Man have made the move from their native Australia to London, and the duo have marked the occasion by sharing the news that their third studio album, ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’, will arrive on 18th October via Chaos/Polydor/I Oh You.

“It’s a fucked up sort of world”, Sugar Bones has said of their new effort, caveating that “It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time.” Explaining more about the reasoning behind the album’s title, Janet Planet has shared: “We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked. We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

Following on from the release of their 2022 sophomore LP ‘TILT’ and more recent collabs ‘On & On (Again)’ (with Daniel Avery) and ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’ (with DJ Boring), their forthcoming record promises to be, according to a press release, “darker, sexier, and more surreal”, exploring the sonics of ’90s and ’00s UK rave.

And they’ve kick-started their new chapter in predictably bonkers fashion, sharing new single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’ alongside a video of them taking a naked helicopter ride above some iconic London landmarks. Watch it here: