News

Confidence Man announce new album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU

The LP follows their huge 2022 release, ‘TILT’.

Photo: Julian Buchan

10th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Confidence Man, News, Listen

Party-starters Confidence Man have made the move from their native Australia to London, and the duo have marked the occasion by sharing the news that their third studio album, ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’, will arrive on 18th October via Chaos/Polydor/I Oh You. 

“It’s a fucked up sort of world”, Sugar Bones has said of their new effort, caveating that “It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time.” Explaining more about the reasoning behind the album’s title, Janet Planet has shared: “We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked. We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

Following on from the release of their 2022 sophomore LP ‘TILT’ and more recent collabs ‘On & On (Again)’ (with Daniel Avery) and ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’ (with DJ Boring), their forthcoming record promises to be, according to a press release, “darker, sexier, and more surreal”, exploring the sonics of ’90s and ’00s UK rave. 

And they’ve kick-started their new chapter in predictably bonkers fashion, sharing new single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’ alongside a video of them taking a naked helicopter ride above some iconic London landmarks. Watch it here:

Play Video

‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ tracklist:
1.⁠ ⁠WHO KNOWS WHAT YOU’LL FIND?
2.⁠ ⁠I CAN’T LOSE YOU
3.⁠ ⁠CONTROL
4.⁠ ⁠SO WHAT
5.⁠ ⁠BREAKBEAT
6.⁠ ⁠SICKO
7.⁠ ⁠REAL MOVE TOUCH (FEAT SWEETIE IRIE)
8.⁠ ⁠FAR OUT ⁠
9.⁠ ⁠JANET
10.⁠ ⁠⁠SO TRU
11.⁠ ⁠WRONG IDEA
12.⁠ ⁠3AM (LA LA LA)

Get tickets to watch Confidence Man live now.

Tags: Confidence Man, News, Listen

Confidence Man Tickets

Princess Pavilion, Falmouth

Princess Pavilion, Falmouth

Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

Latest News

FIDLAR announce new album ‘Surviving The Dream’

FIDLAR announce new album Surviving The Dream’

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single ‘My Room’

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single My Room’

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twain’s BST Hyde Park show

Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twains BST Hyde Park show

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY