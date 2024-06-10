News
Confidence Man announce new album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’
The LP follows their huge 2022 release, ‘TILT’.
Party-starters Confidence Man have made the move from their native Australia to London, and the duo have marked the occasion by sharing the news that their third studio album, ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’, will arrive on 18th October via Chaos/Polydor/I Oh You.
“It’s a fucked up sort of world”, Sugar Bones has said of their new effort, caveating that “It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time.” Explaining more about the reasoning behind the album’s title, Janet Planet has shared: “We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked. We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”
Following on from the release of their 2022 sophomore LP ‘TILT’ and more recent collabs ‘On & On (Again)’ (with Daniel Avery) and ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’ (with DJ Boring), their forthcoming record promises to be, according to a press release, “darker, sexier, and more surreal”, exploring the sonics of ’90s and ’00s UK rave.
And they’ve kick-started their new chapter in predictably bonkers fashion, sharing new single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’ alongside a video of them taking a naked helicopter ride above some iconic London landmarks. Watch it here:
‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ tracklist:
1. WHO KNOWS WHAT YOU’LL FIND?
2. I CAN’T LOSE YOU
3. CONTROL
4. SO WHAT
5. BREAKBEAT
6. SICKO
7. REAL MOVE TOUCH (FEAT SWEETIE IRIE)
8. FAR OUT
9. JANET
10. SO TRU
11. WRONG IDEA
12. 3AM (LA LA LA)
Records, etc at
Confidence Man - Tilt (Vinyl LP - black)
Confidence Man - Tilt (Cd)
Confidence Man - RE-TILT EP (Vinyl 12)
Confidence Man - First Class Bitch (Remixes) (Vinyl 12 - black)
Confidence Man - Confident Music For Confident People (Vinyl LP - black)
Confidence Man - Confident Music For Confident People (Cd)
Read More
Confidence Man and DJ Boring join forces for ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’
It's a big day for Aussie DJs…
29th February 2024, 12:14pm
Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut ‘Firebreak’
It's a fan favourite from their festival sets, produced by band members Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild.
9th November 2023, 4:09pm
Young Fathers, Confidence Man and Jockstrap are standouts at an emphatically nice Green Man 2023
Quite possibly your favourite artist’s favourite festival.
23rd August 2023, 10:00am
Mighty Hoopla is a gloriously inclusive queer celebration, with a hefty weighting on nostalgia
Let's do the time warp again with the Brockwell Park weekender.
7th June 2023, 12:40pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.