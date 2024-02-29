News
Confidence Man and DJ Boring join forces for ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’
It’s a big day for Aussie DJs…
Rulers of the festival fields and club kids Confidence Man are back today with a brand new single, this time in collaboration with fellow Australian-born producer DJ BORING.
Entitled ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’, the melodic dance track is sure to join previous cuts ‘Firebreak’ and ‘Now U Do’ (with DJ Seinfeld) as a guaranteed floor-filler, and follows Con Man’s recent stints supporting Noel Gallagher and New Order.
Speaking about working with DJ BORING, the pair have commented: “We’ve had many late nights with Tristan. At first we thought he was just some cute guy that loved to party but no, there was more to this piece of eye candy. So we thought why not try a night in the studio. It usually works. And we were right, it did.”
Watch the visualiser for ‘Forever 2 (Crush Mix)’ below.
Records, etc at
Confidence Man - Tilt (Vinyl LP - black)
Confidence Man - Tilt (Vinyl LP - yellow)
Confidence Man - Tilt (Cd)
Confidence Man - RE-TILT EP (Vinyl 12)
Confidence Man - First Class Bitch (Remixes) (Vinyl 12 - black)
Confidence Man - Confident Music For Confident People (Vinyl LP - black)
