Nottingham’s Divorce share new single ‘My Room’

Landing in the wake of their March single ‘Gears’, Nottingham quartet Divorce have dropped their second track of 2024 in the form of ‘My Room’.

Part of DIY’s Class of 2024, the band have once again joined forces with Catherine Marks on production duties (boygenius, Foals, Wolf Alice) for what they’ve said is “an ode to unconditional love”. Explaining more about the context behind the track, vocalist and bassist Tiger Cohen-Towell has shared: “These lyrics are truly some of the most emotionally vulnerable I think I’ve written to date; it speaks of a deep desire to be relaxed about showing affection toward someone that you know extremely well. I think familiarity can be scary at times, and being truly seen can make you throw walls up between yourself and the people you want to be closest to.

“We had a group of wonderful kids singing on the last chorus, the children’s voices I think adds both naïveté and heaviness to the track. This really summarises the feeling we wanted to achieve with this song. It’s like being back in your childhood bedroom and crying and not really knowing why. But it’s joyous too!”

Watch the visualiser for ‘My Room’ and check out where Divorce are visiting on their forthcoming UK tour below.