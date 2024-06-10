News

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single ‘My Room’

It lands ahead of the band’s October UK tour.

Photo: Flower Up

10th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Divorce, News

Landing in the wake of their March single ‘Gears’, Nottingham quartet Divorce have dropped their second track of 2024 in the form of ‘My Room’. 

Part of DIY’s Class of 2024, the band have once again joined forces with Catherine Marks on production duties (boygenius, Foals, Wolf Alice) for what they’ve said is “an ode to unconditional love”. Explaining more about the context behind the track, vocalist and bassist Tiger Cohen-Towell has shared: “These lyrics are truly some of the most emotionally vulnerable I think I’ve written to date; it speaks of a deep desire to be relaxed about showing affection toward someone that you know extremely well.  I think familiarity can be scary at times, and being truly seen can make you throw walls up between yourself and the people you want to be closest to. 

“We had a group of wonderful kids singing on the last chorus, the children’s voices I think adds both naïveté and heaviness to the track. This really summarises the feeling we wanted to achieve with this song. It’s like being back in your childhood bedroom and crying and not really knowing why. But it’s joyous too!”

Watch the visualiser for ‘My Room’ and check out where Divorce are visiting on their forthcoming UK tour below. 

Play Video

SEPTEMBER 2024 
25 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
26 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
27 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
28 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)

OCTOBER 2024 
03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
04 Exeter, The Cavern
05 Southampton, The Joiners Arms
07 Guildford, The Boileroom
08 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
09 Reading, Face Bar
10 Margate, Whereelse?
12 Norwich, The Waterfront Studio
13 Cambridge, The Portland Arms
14 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
15 Huddersfield, The Parish
17 York, The Crescent
18 Newcastle, Upon Tyne, Cluny 2
19 Birkenhead, Future Yard
20 Blackpool, Blackpool Central Library
22 St Albans, The Horn
23 London, Islington Academy Hall

Get tickets to watch Divorce live now.

Tags: Divorce, News

Divorce Tickets

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

The Joiners, Southampton

The Boileroom, Guildford

The Forum - Tunbridge Wells, Kent

The Face Bar, Reading

Where Else?, Margate

Waterfront Studio, Norwich

The Portland Arms, Cambridge

Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield

The Parish, Huddersfield

The Crescent, York

The Crescent, York

Cluny 2, Newcastle

Future Yard, Birkenhead

Blackpool Central Library, Blackpool

The Horn, St Albans

Islington Assembly Hall, London

Latest News

FIDLAR announce new album ‘Surviving The Dream’

FIDLAR announce new album Surviving The Dream’

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Confidence Man announce new album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’

Confidence Man announce new album 3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single I CAN’T LOSE YOU

Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twain’s BST Hyde Park show

Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twains BST Hyde Park show

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

DIY’s 2024 Reading List

As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.

6th January 2024, 10:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY