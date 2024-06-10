News
Nottingham’s Divorce share new single ‘My Room’
It lands ahead of the band’s October UK tour.
Landing in the wake of their March single ‘Gears’, Nottingham quartet Divorce have dropped their second track of 2024 in the form of ‘My Room’.
Part of DIY’s Class of 2024, the band have once again joined forces with Catherine Marks on production duties (boygenius, Foals, Wolf Alice) for what they’ve said is “an ode to unconditional love”. Explaining more about the context behind the track, vocalist and bassist Tiger Cohen-Towell has shared: “These lyrics are truly some of the most emotionally vulnerable I think I’ve written to date; it speaks of a deep desire to be relaxed about showing affection toward someone that you know extremely well. I think familiarity can be scary at times, and being truly seen can make you throw walls up between yourself and the people you want to be closest to.
“We had a group of wonderful kids singing on the last chorus, the children’s voices I think adds both naïveté and heaviness to the track. This really summarises the feeling we wanted to achieve with this song. It’s like being back in your childhood bedroom and crying and not really knowing why. But it’s joyous too!”
Watch the visualiser for ‘My Room’ and check out where Divorce are visiting on their forthcoming UK tour below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
25 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
26 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
27 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
28 Nottingham, The Bodega (sold out)
OCTOBER 2024
03 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
04 Exeter, The Cavern
05 Southampton, The Joiners Arms
07 Guildford, The Boileroom
08 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
09 Reading, Face Bar
10 Margate, Whereelse?
12 Norwich, The Waterfront Studio
13 Cambridge, The Portland Arms
14 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
15 Huddersfield, The Parish
17 York, The Crescent
18 Newcastle, Upon Tyne, Cluny 2
19 Birkenhead, Future Yard
20 Blackpool, Blackpool Central Library
22 St Albans, The Horn
23 London, Islington Academy Hall
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (Divorce, Home Counties, MRCY and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
15th March 2024, 1:00pm
Divorce struggle to juggle commitments on new single ‘Gears’
The Nottingham quartet have also announced a handful of special UK headline shows.
11th March 2024, 6:05pm
Marika Hackman, Baxter Dury, Lambrini Girls and more complete Bearded Theory lineup
Headlining this year's knees up are Amyl and the Sniffers, Future Islands, SOFT PLAY and more.
28th February 2024, 12:30pm
DIY’s 2024 Reading List
As chosen by a bunch of bookworm DIY regulars, including The Last Dinner Party, Bob Vylan, Big Joanie and more.
6th January 2024, 10:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.