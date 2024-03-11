News

Divorce struggle to juggle commitments on new single 'Gears'

The Nottingham quartet have also announced a handful of special UK headline shows.

11th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having been named part of DIY’s Class of 2024 in our December 2023/January 2024 print issue (grab your copy from our online shop here), Notts four-piece Divorce have now shared their first music of the year in the form of new track ‘Gears’.

Produced by Catherine Marks (boygenius, Foals, Wolf Alice), the chord-striking single tackles the difficulty of trying to maintain a balanced life and keep multiple plates spinning as an independent musician. Of the song’s inspirations, vocalist and guitarist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow has said that “‘Gears’ was written when I’d just moved to London and was working very long hours whilst trying to keep up with increasing band commitments for Divorce.

“I was spending all of my time working or playing shows and couldn’t maintain any kind of social life or keep up with the spending a social life felt like it would cost. The song came out of those frustrations.”

As well as the new single, Divorce have also today announced that they’ll be playing three special shows this Autumn; two at Nottingham’s beloved venue The Bodega, and one at London’s Islington Assembly Hall - what will be their biggest headline show to date.

Tickets for these new shows will be available via presale from 10:00am this Wednesday (13th March), while general sale will open at the same time on Friday (15th March).

You can listen to ‘Gears’ and find out full details of all Divorce’s upcoming shows below.

MARCH 2024
26 Glasgow, SGW3 Galvanizers*
27 Leeds, Stylus*
29 Manchester, New Century Hall*
30 Manchester, New Century Hall*
31 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavillion*

APRIL 2024
02 Cambridge, Junction*
04 Nottingham, Rock City*
05 London, Troxy, London*
06 Bristol, O2 Academy*

MAY 2024
17 Amsterdam, London Calling Festival
25 Derbyshire, Bearded Theory Festival

JUNE 2024
01 Leeds, This Must Be The Place Festival
15 Ipswich, Brighten The Corners Festival
16 Kent, Black Deer Festival

JULY 2024
05 France, MIDI Festival
28 Oxford, Truck Festival

AUGUST 2024
30 Brighton, Brighton Psych Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Festival

SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Edinburgh, Edinburgh Psych Festival
25 Nottingham, Bodega
26 Nottingham, Bodega

OCTOBER 2024
23 London, Islington Assembly Hall

*supporting Everything Everything

