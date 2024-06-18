Ezra Collective announce new album ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective have announced that their third studio album ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ is set to arrive on 27th September, and will act as a homage to the joy and sense of collectiveness dancing brings.

They’ve marked the news by sharing a brand new single, ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ (featuring London’s Yazmin Lacey) - the second to be lifted from the upcoming LP, following April’s ‘Ajala’. Speaking about their latest release, the band’s Femi Koleoso has said: “Myself, Ife, and TJ all grew up in church, and it played a massive role in how we view the purpose of dancing. Dancing is bigger than just the club space. Dancing is a community thing, dancing is a spiritual thing, and ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is like a window into that element of Ezra Collective for the five of us.

“There’s a story in the Bible that talks about ‘David dancing before the Lord’, and that’s always been something that has inspired me. So, ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ is meant to look at dancing in a more spiritual capacity, like it’s our God-given ability to shake away the badness of life and dance instead.”

You can check out the euphoric video for ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ here: