Fat Dog share huge new track ‘Wither’

Currently in the midst of their hefty run of festival appearances - including a ridiculous sets of shows at last month’s Glastonbury - Fat Dog are back with another cut from their forthcoming debut album.

Another slice of musical madness, ‘Wither’ continues their trend for creating chaotic but huge-sounding tracks, and is perhaps as close to the wildness of their live shows as you’ll get on record. What’s more - to echo that ridiculousness - the band have shared a video alongside the track, which sees the band transformed into video game characters that end up facing off the final boss (Gerald, of course) in a slew of frenzy and fire. Just a regular Tuesday for them, then…

Speaking of the clip, the video’s director Ryan Vautier has said: “I wanted it to feel like a real PS1 or 2 game that I would have played when I was a kid – Fat Dog’s music has the chaotic energy me and my brother had, smashing down soft drinks and arguing over who got the top split screen.” Scroll down to watch their video.

The track follows on from the band’s recent singles ‘King Of The Slugs’, ‘All The Same’, ‘Running’, and ‘I Am The King’, which all get lifted from their debut album ‘WOOF.’, which will be released on 6th September via Domino. The band have already announced a handful of instore appearance in support of the record, but today have announced a couple more - find out their full upcoming live schedule, including those shows, below.