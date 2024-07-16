News
Fat Dog share huge new track ‘Wither’
The band have also offered up a ridiculous, video game-inspired clip to accompany their latest single.
Currently in the midst of their hefty run of festival appearances - including a ridiculous sets of shows at last month’s Glastonbury - Fat Dog are back with another cut from their forthcoming debut album.
Another slice of musical madness, ‘Wither’ continues their trend for creating chaotic but huge-sounding tracks, and is perhaps as close to the wildness of their live shows as you’ll get on record. What’s more - to echo that ridiculousness - the band have shared a video alongside the track, which sees the band transformed into video game characters that end up facing off the final boss (Gerald, of course) in a slew of frenzy and fire. Just a regular Tuesday for them, then…
Speaking of the clip, the video’s director Ryan Vautier has said: “I wanted it to feel like a real PS1 or 2 game that I would have played when I was a kid – Fat Dog’s music has the chaotic energy me and my brother had, smashing down soft drinks and arguing over who got the top split screen.” Scroll down to watch their video.
The track follows on from the band’s recent singles ‘King Of The Slugs’, ‘All The Same’, ‘Running’, and ‘I Am The King’, which all get lifted from their debut album ‘WOOF.’, which will be released on 6th September via Domino. The band have already announced a handful of instore appearance in support of the record, but today have announced a couple more - find out their full upcoming live schedule, including those shows, below.
JULY 2024
17-20 Ostrava, Colours of Ostrava
18-20 Smolnik, Festival 66 Hodin
25-28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
26-28 Oxfordshire, Truck Festival
26-29 North Yorkshire, Deer Shed
AUGUST 2024
03 Millenium Square, Leeds w/ Yard Act
09 Haldern Pop, Rees-Haldern
10 Musikfestwochen, Winterthurer
11 Sicily, Ypsigrock Festival
16 Brittany, La Route Du Rock
17-18 Netherlands, Lowlands Festival
17-18 Belgium, Pukklepop Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest
SEPTEMBER 2024
05 Banquet, Kingston
06 Resident, Brighton
07 Rough Trade East, London (early evening)
07 Rough Trade East, London
08 Truck, Oxford - matinee
08 Rough Trade, Bristol
09 Rough Trade, Nottingham
10 Rough Trade, Liverpool
11 Strip Joint, Glasgow
12 Jumbo, Leeds
12-15 Italy, Poplar Festival
28 Sheffield, Float Along Festival
OCTOBER 2024
03 Rouen, Le 106
04 Rennes, L’Antipode
05 Paris, Petit Bain, Paris
06 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
08 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
09 Groningen, Vera
10 Brussels, Botanique
11 Amsterdam, Skatecafe
12 Tilburg, Here’s The Thing Festival
14 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
15 Hamburg, Molotow
16 Berlin, Urban Spree
19 Toronto, The Baby G
21 Washington, Songbyrd
22 Brooklyn, TV Eye
24 Chicago, The Empty Bottle,
26 Seatte, Black Lodge
27 Portland, Polaris Hall
29 San Francisco, Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
30 LA, Zebulon
NOVEMBER 2024
07 Dublin, The Grand Social
08 Belfast, Empire Music Hall
09 Glasgow, Stereo
10 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
12 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
13 Manchester, Band On The Wall
14 Sheffield, Crookes Social Club
15 Bristol, Thekla,
16 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
17 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
21 Southampton, Papillon
22 Brighton, Patterns
23 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
