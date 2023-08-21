Fat Dog share debut single 'King of the Slugs'

Having spent the better part of the last year whipping up a frenzy at their live shows, South London band Fat Dog have finally shared their debut single, ​‘King of the Slugs’.

Doubling as their first release via their label home of Domino, the band’s first track — which comes co-produced by Joe Love and James Ford — is as ambitious and unhinged as we’d have hoped, with its shapeshifting take on pyschy rock and roll clocking in at just over seven minutes. What’s more, there’s an appropriately trippy clip to accompany it, as directed by Dylan Coates. Check it out below.

To celebrate the release of the single, the band will release a special 12” on 20th October, which is available to pre-order now, and they’ll be playing a surprise show at the Brixton Windwill tonight (Monday 21st August) before appearing at Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend. They’ve also announced plans for a full UK headline tour later this year.

Watch the video for ​‘King of the Slugs’ below, and check out their upcoming live shows underneath the player.