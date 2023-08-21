News
Fat Dog share debut single ‘King of the Slugs’
The infamous South London band have finally offered up their first track.
Having spent the better part of the last year whipping up a frenzy at their live shows, South London band Fat Dog have finally shared their debut single, ‘King of the Slugs’.
Doubling as their first release via their label home of Domino, the band’s first track — which comes co-produced by Joe Love and James Ford — is as ambitious and unhinged as we’d have hoped, with its shapeshifting take on pyschy rock and roll clocking in at just over seven minutes. What’s more, there’s an appropriately trippy clip to accompany it, as directed by Dylan Coates. Check it out below.
To celebrate the release of the single, the band will release a special 12” on 20th October, which is available to pre-order now, and they’ll be playing a surprise show at the Brixton Windwill tonight (Monday 21st August) before appearing at Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend. They’ve also announced plans for a full UK headline tour later this year.
Watch the video for ‘King of the Slugs’ below, and check out their upcoming live shows underneath the player.
AUGUST
21 The Windmill, London
26 Reading Festival, Reading
27 Leeds Festival, Leeds
SEPTEMBER
01 End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire
14 — 16 By:Larm Festival, Oslo
20 — 22 Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg
23 ViceFest, Groningen
24 Indiestad @ Paradiso, Netherlands
30 Gathering Sounds Festival, Stockton on Tees
OCTOBER
03 Scala, London
11 Strange Brew, Bristol
12 Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield
13 Future Yard, Birkenhead
14 Live At Leeds In The City, Leeds
15 The Cluny 2, Newcastle
19 Joiners, Southampton
20 Boileroom, Guilford
21 Muther Studios, Birmingham
22 SWN Festival, Cardiff
31 The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes
NOVEMBER
02 Portland Arms, Cambridge
03 Bodega, Nottingham
04 Great Western Festival, Glasgow
05- The White Hotel, Salford
10 Pitchfork Avant Garde Paris, Paris
11 Synasthesie Festival, Berlin
12 Sonic City Festival, Kortrijk
18 Trans Century Festival, Leipzig
