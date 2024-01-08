News

Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single ‘All The Same

The band have also announced a hometown headline show at London’s Electric Brixton.

Photo: Holly Whitaker

8th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having powered out of the starting blocks in startling fashion with their debut single ‘King Of The Slugs’, London’s Fat Dog have now unveiled its follow up - the dynamic yet orchestral-flecked ‘All The Same’.

Comparatively concise (clocking in at just under three minutes, as opposed to its predecessor’s seven), the new cut arrives accompanied by an expectedly off-kilter video - which you can check out below - starring Neil Bell (Dead Man’s Shoes, Dune, Peterloo).

It’s shaping up to be a big year for the band, who DIY recently named among our Class of 2024 ones to watch and had headline our Class of 2024 Christmas party. Sure enough, Fat Dog have already locked in their largest show to date at Electric Brixton in April, as well as confirming their debut U.S. gigs. You can find out more about where you can catch their notorious live show here:

JANUARY 2024
18 Groningen, Eurosonic Noorderslag

FEBRUARY 2024
15 Dublin, Borderline Festival
16 Limerick, Dolans
17 Galway, Róisín Dubh
24 Bristol, Simple Things

MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Cent Quatre, Les Inrocks Festival
12 Brooklyn, NY, Trans Pecos
13 - 16 March – Austin, TX, SXSW
19 Los Angeles, CA, El Cid
20 San Francisco, CA, Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

APRIL 2024
18 London, Electric Brixton
20 Rotterdam, Motel Mozaique
26 Bourges, Le Printemps de Bourges

MAY 2024
09-11 Wrexham, Focus Wales
31 Mannheim, Maifeld Derby

JULY 2024
06 Belfort, Eurockeenes
26-29 North Yorkshire, Deer Shed

AUGUST 2024
08-11 Sicily, Ypsigrock Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest

