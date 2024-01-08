Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single ‘All The Same

Having powered out of the starting blocks in startling fashion with their debut single ‘King Of The Slugs’, London’s Fat Dog have now unveiled its follow up - the dynamic yet orchestral-flecked ‘All The Same’.

Comparatively concise (clocking in at just under three minutes, as opposed to its predecessor’s seven), the new cut arrives accompanied by an expectedly off-kilter video - which you can check out below - starring Neil Bell (Dead Man’s Shoes, Dune, Peterloo).