News Fenne Lily announces new album ‘Big Picture’

She’s also sharing new single ‘Lights Light Up’.

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Set for release on 14th April via Dead Oceans, Fenne Lily has announced her new album ‘Big Picture’.

“Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” Fenne states. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Sharing new single ‘Lights Light Up’ alongside the news, she adds, “I’d never really written about love in the present tense before this, but even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun. When it came time to record, the band and I had been playing it live for a while and it’d become something joyful and positive, but when I started recording vocals, the lyrics made me cry. By that point the song was over a year old and I thought those wounds had healed but I guess it hurt to admit I’d been letting go of something while still trying to hold on.”

Check out ‘Lights Light Up’ below.

‘Big Picture’ Tracklisting:
1. Map of Japan
2. Dawncolored Horse
3. Lights Light Up
4. 2+2
5. Superglued
6. Henry
7. Pick
8. In My Own Time
9. Red Deer Day
10. Half Finished

See Fenne Lily live at the following dates:

APRIL
15 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club
18 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s
19 - Manchester, UK @ YES
20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
21 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
23 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
24 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club
25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
28 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar
29 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz

MAY
01 - Munich, DE @ Ampere
02 - Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
03 - Paris, FR @ FMR
11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
12 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *
13 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
16 - Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *
17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *
19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *
23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
24- Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *
25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
26 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *
27 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *
30 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *
31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

JUNE
02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
04 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
05 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
06 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
07 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
09 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
10 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *
11 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *
13 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
16 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *

* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson

Get tickets to watch Fenne Lily live now.

Tags: Fenne Lily, Watch, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Rose Gray releases new song 'Sun Comes Up'

Rose Gray releases new song ‘Sun Comes Up’

Softcult share new single 'Dress'

Softcult share new single ‘Dress’

Robbie & Mona share new single 'Sensation'

Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

More like this

A Quiet Place: Fenne Lily

A Quiet Place: Fenne Lily

Getting to grips with a self-imposed period of solitude was never going to be easy, but for Fenne Lily, it was a necessary step to grow into second record ‘BREACH’.

Popular right now