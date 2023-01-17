Set for release on 14th April via Dead Oceans, Fenne Lily has announced her new album ‘Big Picture’.

“Writing this album was my attempt at bringing some kind of order to the disaster that was 2020,” Fenne states. “By documenting the most vulnerable parts of that time, I felt like I reclaimed some kind of autonomy.”

Sharing new single ‘Lights Light Up’ alongside the news, she adds, “I’d never really written about love in the present tense before this, but even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun. When it came time to record, the band and I had been playing it live for a while and it’d become something joyful and positive, but when I started recording vocals, the lyrics made me cry. By that point the song was over a year old and I thought those wounds had healed but I guess it hurt to admit I’d been letting go of something while still trying to hold on.”

Check out ‘Lights Light Up’ below.

‘Big Picture’ Tracklisting:

1. Map of Japan

2. Dawncolored Horse

3. Lights Light Up

4. 2+2

5. Superglued

6. Henry

7. Pick

8. In My Own Time

9. Red Deer Day

10. Half Finished