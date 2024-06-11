News

Heartworms drops paranoia-fuelled video for new single ‘Jacked’

It’s the first taste of a yet-to-be-announced longer project.

Photo: Gilbert Trejo

11th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Heartworms, News, Listen, , Watch

Back with her first music of 2024, Heartworms has today shared ‘Jacked’ - a propulsive, somewhat sinister new offering that acts as a follow up to last year’s standalone single ‘May I Comply’ and her debut EP, ‘A Comforting Notion’

Once again released via South London’s Speedy Wunderground and produced by the label’s own Dan Carey, ‘Jacked’ is our first taste of what we can expect from Heartworms’ next project, which is slated for announcement later this year. Combining her now-signature Gothic drama with the pummeling riffs and twitchy electronic flourishes of ’80s new wave, the track also arrives accompanied by an uncanny, monochromatic music video.

“To me, ‘Jacked’ is the soundtrack to a paranoid fever dream”, video director and creative collaborator Gilbert Trejo has shared. “There’s a movement and energy to the song that Jojo and I knew we needed to convey when we were writing the video. We wanted her in flight, but she had to be alone in the world, so I went through and scratched everyone else’s face off of the film emulsion with a safety pin. That feeling of loneliness and the unknown. Scary and hilarious.”

Check it out here: 

Play Video

Plus, Heartworms (who featured in our Class of 2024 tips issue) has also announced a trio of new shows in Nottingham, Blackpool, and London to well and truly whet appetities for the new music to come. Catch her live this Summer on the following dates: 

JULY 2024
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
13 Nottingham, The Bodega
14 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
17 London, Moth Club 
28 Oxford, Truck Festival

AUGUST 2024
10 YPSIGROCK Festival
30 End of the Road Festival 
31 Manchester Psych Fest

Tags: Heartworms, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single ‘tears’

easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single tears’

Picture Parlour tease debut EP ‘Face In The Picture’ 

Picture Parlour tease debut EP Face In The Picture’ 

beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

Los Campesinos! share new single ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ 

Los Campesinos! share new single 0898 HEARTACHE’ 

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘My Method Actor’

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album My Method Actor’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Heartworms on her debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ for DIY’s Class of 2024

Class of 2024: Heartworms

Cheltenham’s Jojo Orme is creating arresting, emotional collages using gothic post-punk soundscapes and her theatrical spoken word delivery.

21st December 2023, 12:30pm

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023

From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.

8th December 2023, 5:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY