Heartworms drops paranoia-fuelled video for new single ‘Jacked’

Back with her first music of 2024, Heartworms has today shared ‘Jacked’ - a propulsive, somewhat sinister new offering that acts as a follow up to last year’s standalone single ‘May I Comply’ and her debut EP, ‘A Comforting Notion’.

Once again released via South London’s Speedy Wunderground and produced by the label’s own Dan Carey, ‘Jacked’ is our first taste of what we can expect from Heartworms’ next project, which is slated for announcement later this year. Combining her now-signature Gothic drama with the pummeling riffs and twitchy electronic flourishes of ’80s new wave, the track also arrives accompanied by an uncanny, monochromatic music video.

“To me, ‘Jacked’ is the soundtrack to a paranoid fever dream”, video director and creative collaborator Gilbert Trejo has shared. “There’s a movement and energy to the song that Jojo and I knew we needed to convey when we were writing the video. We wanted her in flight, but she had to be alone in the world, so I went through and scratched everyone else’s face off of the film emulsion with a safety pin. That feeling of loneliness and the unknown. Scary and hilarious.”

Check it out here: